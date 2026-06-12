Panthers agree to three-year extension with receiver Jalen Coker 

Coker, at 6-3 and 213 pounds, has proven to be a reliable and big target for Bryce Young. The two found a connection in 2024 that has extended into this offseason. With the receiver now heading into his third year, Canales is excited to see the small details of their connection start to make a big difference.

"He looks great, he looks fit, he's attacking the ball just like we know that he can. The big thing for him is for he and Bryce to really just continue to take steps in terms of chemistry," Canales said in May.