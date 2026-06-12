Panthers agree to three-year extension with receiver Jalen Coker 

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have officially agreed to an extension with receiver Jalen Coker. The deal is for three years and will keep Coker in Charlotte through 2029.
The extension comes after the club signed Coker and Brycen Tremayne as exclusive rights free agents in April.
Coker was first signed to the club as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Holy Cross after the 2024 draft. He first made an impression as a rookie in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, when he pulled in four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. He finished his rookie season with 32 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite missing the first six games of 2025 with a quad injury, Coker made an impact upon his return and finished second on the team with 394 receiving yards last season, with three touchdowns. During the Panthers' playoff game against the Rams, Coker shone, adding nine receptions for 134 yards and a score.
His performance in 2025 prompted Dave Canales to declare Coker WR2, behind Tetairoa McMillan, heading into the offseason.
"Jalen and TMac, they produced for us in an incredible way," bragged Canales at the end of the season. "The chemistry with Bryce Young has certainly grown, and they're going to have the first opportunity to be out there to start. You want those guys on the field, you want them out there because of the impact that they've made for us offensively."
Coker, at 6-3 and 213 pounds, has proven to be a reliable and big target for Bryce Young. The two found a connection in 2024 that has extended into this offseason. With the receiver now heading into his third year, Canales is excited to see the small details of their connection start to make a big difference.
"He looks great, he looks fit, he's attacking the ball just like we know that he can. The big thing for him is for he and Bryce to really just continue to take steps in terms of chemistry," Canales said in May.
"Jalen, over the last couple of years has had pockets of time where he's had to deal with things from a physical standpoint, the more we can just have them on the field, the anticipation that happens, knowing what he's doing at the top of his route, knowing where Bryce expects him to be, that's my big hope for Jalen and for Bryce is to continue to build off of that chemistry."
This is the first extension for general manager Dan Morgan with a player he either drafted or signed as an undrafted rookie.
"I'm really proud of Jalen, just another guy that has been through adversity with injuries and has overcome it, and it's a credit to him," said Morgan at his end-of-the-season press conference in January.
"Jalen's a prime example of that, just put the work in and he's a resilient guy," he continued. "He came back, and he played great. So, in terms of the contract and stuff like that, again, me and (executive vice president of football) Brandt (Tilis) are talking through timing on when to extend him and give him a deal."
Now, those talks are done, pen is ready to hit paper, and Jalen Coker can return for training camp knowing he will be with the Panthers for at least three more years.
Go inside the signing room with wideout Jalen Coker as he signs a three-year contract extension.