Xavier Legette on trail rides, Panthers' teammate bonding, and not having a repeat of 2025

"It was good for them boys to feel that firsthand. My people showed them nothing but love," bragged Legette of Mullins.

"The boys were just telling me how super nice my people were to them, and I never had to look over my shoulder about anything, by bringing those boys down there to my city. I know my people are going to treat them right."

Added Young, "I think it's always cool just to see where people come from. Was able to be around his family, people that grew up with him…it was cool seeing how revered he is.

"People coming up to me like, it's been so different, the city's been different, X has come back and done all these things for the city. We all have hope because of the stuff he's done; he's kind of helped bring the city into a bigger spotlight.