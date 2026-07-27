At St. Xavier High School, Luke Kuechly learned how to watch film, and how to win

During his career at St. X, there were more celebrations than tears for Luke Kuechly. But there might have been more sweat and hours spent on task than either, which laid the framework for his Hall of Fame career.

And when he's honored in Canton, it will be a full-circle moment for him, since his 2007 Bombers team won the state championship in the same stadium where the Panthers will play the Cardinals in the first game of the season in a week and a half. There might be tears then too. But to understand how Luke Kuechly became the player we watched for eight NFL seasons, you have to go back to the place where it all began.

St. X wasn't his first football team; that was the fourth-grade Golden Bears of St. Saviour, when a Young Luke was so excited to play his first game that he came into his parents' bathroom in full uniform, looking to chest-bump someone before they even got in the car.

But by the time he got to the prestigious Catholic all-boys high school on Cincinnati's north side where his father and grandfather also attended, the patterns that emerged throughout his career were already on display. (Also, St. X is a school of high achievers in every discipline, and one of their sayings is "Men for others." You can see where Luke Kuechly got both his drive and his economy of language.)