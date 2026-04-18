Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame exhibit highlights his passion for preparation

Off to the side of the locker exhibit is a smaller case, which includes his combine jersey (something the Hall doesn't have a lot of, according to Jon Kendle, the vice president of museum and archives), and a small glass jar of soil.

That was a gift from former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, courtesy of the grounds crew.

"It was just a symbolic thing that he always said we have to defend our dirt," he said. "So when we're at home, we've got to win our home games, we've got to play well on defense. It's our job to set the tone, the tempo, and the attitude of that game on that Sunday. So he handed one to us every year, so I've got five or six jars from McD.