"The beginning of a vision": Panthers and Atrium Health share the future for training facility in Uptown Charlotte

"This field is everything we have," noted head coach Dave Canales on the importance of a well-served training facility. "It's how we do it. It's how we become who we're becoming."

Having one that will serve so many purposes and allow them to train year-round and "deep into the season," smiled Canales. "Late into the playoffs, when it's a little cold, a little wet," will provide opportunities to work every day, even when weather isn't cooperating.

"I think it's awesome, riding the wave, it's been one of those things that, it's cool to see it all come together, to be able to set the foundation, to be able to go through last year, see the excitement around the city," said defensive Pro Bowler Derrick Brown. He, running back Chuba Hubbard, along with legends Muhsin "Moose" Muhammad and Wesley Walls, were on hand to mark the occasion.