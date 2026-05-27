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Three takeaways from coordinators, including Jonathon Brooks' early work, and more

May 27, 2026 at 01:54 PM
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by Darin Gantt & Kassidy Hill
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Jonathon Brooks is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik knows how important the running backs are in this offense, from play-calling to tone-setting.

So when he sees Jonathon Brooks pushing back against the natural reins of his rehab, he loves to see the strain. After two years of rehabbing knee injuries, Brooks is on a deliberate plan as he returns, but he's a little impatient at times.

"He doesn't like it," Idzik said on Wednesday. "Our guys are competitive. That room starts with Chuba (Hubbard) and JB; those guys are like brothers. They push every single other guy in that room. They don't like to be pulled back. So that's the kind of attitude that you want on your team.

"I told them yesterday, after we're coming off of ball handling, you guys set the tempo on how you finish runs, even in a period where we're not doing live tackling. Your burst down the field inspires the receivers to continue their blocks. It inspires the backside defensive backs to pursue, right? They are the glue, and us pulling them back will be just from protecting them from themselves, but we love the attitude that they bring to our team."

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Brooks missed all of last season after his second ACL tear in 2024 (following one in college), so there's a natural urge to get back out on the field. And already in OTAs, you see signs of the speed that enticed teams prior to the 2024 draft, such as the screen pass he took to the end zone Tuesday.

As they go through the offseason, and Idzik adjusts to his new play-calling responsibilities, those new ways to use a back with a different profile than Hubbard are also intriguing.

"I think that's something you grow into as well," Idzik said. "You want to make sure JB is getting back comfortable with our schemes, and all the things that he was doing in year one when he was healthy. Because there's always a gap of, OK, I'm rehabbing. Feeling great about my rehab. I'm training on air, and now I'm training in front of a defense. So as he progresses with his comfort and attacking with a defender in front of him, we'll continue to feed him and grow with the skill set he has.

"But absolutely, Jonathon Brooks is one of the, ... I mean, a couple of years ago, he's probably the most talented back coming out. He's still one of the most talented guys on our roster. We're really excited to watch him grow and his confidence coming off that rehab.

"He looked great out there yesterday. He's attacking and everything he does, and then there'll just be continued dialogue with him of saying, ' Hey, here's what we need out of you.' Let us know too if there are other ways to feature your skill set, because I love the two-way street from player to coach, from coach to player, to make sure that they're communicating with us. You guys have ownership in this offense, too. I want to make sure we're highlighting everything that you do."

The Carolina Panthers hold Voluntary Workouts Phase 1 on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Phillips speed already flashing

The first day of OTAs gave the Panthers a chance to see the offense and defense on the field at the same time. That also meant seeing the newest pieces of the Panthers defense, including Jaelan Phillips, lined up in position and running at something more akin to full speed.

The prognosis?

Wow.

"He's really, really fast," smiled defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. "There's not a lot of humans in the world that are that big, and that can move the way he does."

Whether it's rushing the passer or dropping into coverage, that speed is apparent on every snap. Phillips can also play fast in May because there is very little to learn. He's been immersed in this system for years in Miami under Vic Fangio.

Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers voluntary workouts Phase 2 Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

"That certainly is a big part of the evaluation process because there's certainly a lot of guys that have the athletic ability to be a dropper, but they've never been in the system to drop," explained Evero.

"And so there's always going to be a lot of reluctance and hesitation to doing that, but when you have a guy that's been in the system and was really raised in a 3-4 scheme, as a pro, that's just the world that he lives in, and that's what he knows.

"He understands the techniques and fundamentals that are being asked, and so, for him, it's really a lot of the stuff that we're doing now he's done in some shape or form before; it's just a matter of him learning the words."

All of those factors, though, are just details—exciting ones, nonetheless —but details. What Evero has really noticed, Phillips adding to this defense, though, comes in all the in-between moments.

"The first thing that stands out about him is the football character," bragged Evero. "I mean, the way he is in the classroom, he's a great teammate. He's great to hang out with. When it's time to do the work and be about the business, he's certainly the best at that.

"When we talk about getting on the grass and doing the fundamental drills and all the work that it takes to kind of refine your techniques and fundamentals, he's A-plus in that aspect as well."

The return of Feleipe Franks

Tight end and core special teamer Feleipe Franks has oscillated his entire career between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. When the latter had a chance to snatch the free agent back up this offseason, special teams coordinator Tracy Smith jumped at the chance.

"He had a great season again last year as he had for us," recapped Smith on Wednesday.

"So when the free agent list comes out, you try to get the best guys you can at every single position. My focus is on special teams contributors, of course. So when you're asking who do you want as a tight end, it's hard not to say Feleipe."

In 2024, when Franks was last with the Panthers, he played 68 percent of the special teams snaps and played 24 snaps on offense (five percent). The former quarterback has also remained an option for fakes on special teams.

But more than anything, his exuberance in games and on the practice fields is what Smith was excited to bring back to Charlotte.

"Love him as a spirit and as an effort player," said Smith. "A contributor every single day, offense and special teams, so excited to have him back around the building."

PHOTOS: All of the Panthers' 2026 opponents

View photos of every opponent the Panthers will face during the 2026 season.

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