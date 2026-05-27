Three takeaways from coordinators, including Jonathon Brooks' early work, and more

Brooks missed all of last season after his second ACL tear in 2024 (following one in college), so there's a natural urge to get back out on the field. And already in OTAs, you see signs of the speed that enticed teams prior to the 2024 draft, such as the screen pass he took to the end zone Tuesday.

As they go through the offseason, and Idzik adjusts to his new play-calling responsibilities, those new ways to use a back with a different profile than Hubbard are also intriguing.

"I think that's something you grow into as well," Idzik said. "You want to make sure JB is getting back comfortable with our schemes, and all the things that he was doing in year one when he was healthy. Because there's always a gap of, OK, I'm rehabbing. Feeling great about my rehab. I'm training on air, and now I'm training in front of a defense. So as he progresses with his comfort and attacking with a defender in front of him, we'll continue to feed him and grow with the skill set he has.

"But absolutely, Jonathon Brooks is one of the, ... I mean, a couple of years ago, he's probably the most talented back coming out. He's still one of the most talented guys on our roster. We're really excited to watch him grow and his confidence coming off that rehab.