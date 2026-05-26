For Devin Lloyd, it's about making himself at home in Charlotte and in a new defense

That means learning a new system, with new words and new teammates. While Lloyd said a lot of getting used to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's system was a "football is football" thing, the combination of that and working next to linebacker Trevin Wallace is an adjustment.

Lloyd described Wallace as "super-sharp, really smart" and said he's helped with the adjustment to a new place, though he downplayed the difference between what he did last year and what's being asked of him here.

"Anything you could ask a linebacker to do, I take pride in being able to do it at a high level," Lloyd said. "In this game, they ask the linebackers — obviously we have a really, really stout D line — to make plays in the run game and then obviously in the pass game, that's a big emphasis, for this defense. At the end of the day, football's football.

"I wouldn't even say scheme to scheme is anything different, but for me, it's showing coach that, hey, I can do anything. I can blitz. I can cover whatever position you ask me to do. Put me in it, and I'll make the play. It's just winning whenever my number's called and the more you do that, the more he'll call your number."

That gradual approach is also how he's learning his new city, one taco truck, one sporting event, one concert at a time.

"Trying to get in the mix as much as I can," Lloyd said of his new home. "For the most part, I'm pretty locked in, but when I can, I like to go out and have a little fun."