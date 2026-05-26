Five takeaways from OTAs, including Bryce Young taking "ownership" and more from Tuesday

Canales' biggest directive for Young this offseason has been to take more ownership of the offense, make it completely his. Tuesday was a result of that happening.

"Just total command of the system and knowing what he's looking for," said Canales. "The timing of things, and the more that he owns it, the more he's looking for specific things out of the tight ends, wideouts, and backs as the concepts come alive."

Robert Hunt, for his part, is a poet when it comes to weaving certain language into everyday conversation. He's making a concerted effort to eliminate it from his vocabulary though, after discovering his two-year-old son has started mimicking him.

"My son wanted to watch Moana in the car, and he says, 'Moana, mom.' And she's like, 'I'm trying, son.' 'Moana, mom.' 'I'm trying.'"

To which the toddler responded with his dad's favorite word.

"I still don't believe he said it to this day, so I don't believe it," he joked, before admitting, "I'm trying, I'm trying my best (to stop), I'm trying my best."

While he may be watching his words in his own life, Hunt loves seeing the fire from his quarterback.

"That's great," said Hunt, who didn't hear the quarterback's directives in the moment, but loved hearing the story later. "I mean, he's taking it seriously, and I think that's to set the tone, so that's good."