Capturing the moment: Two Panthers photographers win national awards

For his part, Stein's far more used to the picture rather than the thousand words, and shrugged when he was asked about the craft of taking an award-winning shot like the one of of Evero and Horn.

"Try not to get in the way," he said of the key in those moments. "You want to be a fly on the wall, you want to pay the correct amount of respect to what's happening."

When asked if he realized he had taken one of the photos of the year in that moment, he said the job requires you to keep moving forward and hope for the best when you edit later.

"You're saying, I hope I got that," Stein said. "You don't want to spend too much time trying to figure out whether you got it or not, because you can do that later. And you don't want to miss the next thing that's happening.