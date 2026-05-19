Panthers looking into the advantages of an early Week 5 bye in 2026

"The early bye week for us, looking at it from a positive lens, it's after you get a couple of games under your belt, you start to see the things that you were practicing and hoping to emerge coming out of training camp, the emphasis, and all your different phases," began Canales. "You have a quick snapshot four games in to be able to collect reliable data to say, 'Is this something that's actually good for us, or is this something that we may need to back off on a little bit?'