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Panthers looking into the advantages of an early Week 5 bye in 2026

May 19, 2026 at 12:57 PM
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Kassidy Hill
The Carolina Panther’s practice on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panther’s practice on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at Bank Of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are experiencing two different ends of the spectrum when it comes to bye weeks. A year after having the latest possible bye week in the NFL (Week 13), Carolina will head into the 2026 season with the earliest possible bye week, Week 5.

For most players, the bye week announcement is just a detail.

"Mindset's the same," said defensive tackle Derrick Brown. "That's more of a wife question, so she can plan vacation."

OK, so other than Brown's wife and his family's bye week vacation, understanding where the bye week falls can help coaches, fans, and clubs plan out their next six months.

Teams coming off international games, can request certain off weeks, but those requests are never guaranteed to be granted. More often than not, it's random for everyone involved, which is how the Panthers ended up with two vastly different schedule cadences in back-to-back seasons.

The Carolina Panthers hold voluntary workouts on Monday, May. 19, 2025 in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Grant/Carolina Panthers

Understanding a team's bye week will shape how a club plans its season, including installs, recaps, and more. Since the Panthers had a late bye week in 2025, they split their schedule as if it were a game: the first four games were the first quarter, the next four were the second quarter, and so on.

With a Week 5 bye, as early as it may be, it largely allows Dave Canales and crew to do the same, with a chance for a deep dive much sooner.

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"The early bye week for us, looking at it from a positive lens, it's after you get a couple of games under your belt, you start to see the things that you were practicing and hoping to emerge coming out of training camp, the emphasis, and all your different phases," began Canales. "You have a quick snapshot four games in to be able to collect reliable data to say, 'Is this something that's actually good for us, or is this something that we may need to back off on a little bit?'

"Or something else may pop up, which always does, schematically, offense, defense, and special teams, things that aren't as good as you thought, things that are better than you thought. How can we then pivot to try to make those more of a focal point and a feature of what we're doing? So that's how you kind of take advantage of that."

An early bye also gives Carolina a chance to return players sooner than normal, such as those possibly injured during training camp or someone who began the season on PUP (physically unable to perform). Those placed on the PUP list to start the season must remain there for a minimum of four games. After that point, it's a matter of finding the right time to plug them back into practice and the system.

A Week 5 builds in a natural return-to-play break.

"While you hope no one gets hurt during the training camp, during preseason, sometimes there are injuries that happen, and having an early bye week kind of gives you an extra week to get somebody back if someone ends up on PUP or something," explained Canales. "It gives you a window to be able to get them out there, move them around, before you launch into the meat and potatoes of the season."

It should be noted, since the Panthers are playing a fourth-preseason game with the Hall of Fame Game, this won't necessarily be a break after four games; instead of it being a bye in Week 5 of 18, it's more so a bye in Week 10 of 23.

Carolina will also receive a mini-bye in Week 8, heading into Week 9, thanks to the Thursday night game in Green Bay. In an interesting twist to their schedule this season, the Panthers won't face a single team coming off of their own bye week. The only one that comes close is Seattle in Week 17, who will make the transcontinental flight after getting an extra two days of rest for playing on Christmas Day—Friday, December 25.

Derrick Brown DJ Wonnum sack Seahawks

The Panthers will also face a team coming off an international game: the Eagles, in Week 6, who will face the Jaguars in London in Week 5. This does not necessarily predict a rusty week for Philadelphia though. According to the league, teams who play the week after an international matchup are 27-21 in the ensuing game, while the teams that elect to have their bye then are 36-39-1 in their next game.

In the end, though, all that matters is what a team does with each week they're given, regardless of an early bye, a late bye, or a weird cadence along the way.

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"I, of course, take the philosophy that every game is a championship opportunity. I try not to pass judgment on what the schedule's going to look like because we don't know," preached Canales. "You get in four, six games, and teams look different every year.

"And so while you may try to make an assumption about what a team may be or not, you just really can't. You really just have to respect each opponent and take the most recent information we have."

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes 2026 schedule release

Go behind the scenes with players as they partnered with the CMPD Bomb Squad to set off the Panthers 2026-2027 NFL schedule.

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
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Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
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Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker is seen during
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Jalen Coker is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown is seen during
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Derrick Brown is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during
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Patrick Jones II, Taylor Moton, Jalen Coker, Mike Jackson, Kassidy Hill and Derrick Brown are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during
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Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during
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Rob Paul and Brandt Tillis are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
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Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu is seen during
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Ikem Ekwonu is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during
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Tommy Tremble and AJ Dillon are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt is seen during
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Robert Hunt is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during
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Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II and Taylor Moton are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during
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Cam Traylor and Connor Harrison are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Nic Scourton is seen during
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Nic Scourton is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AJ Dillon is seen during
39 / 46

AJ Dillon is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Mitchell Evans is seen during
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Mitchell Evans is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during
43 / 46

Tommy Tremble is seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during
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Derrick Brown, Rob Paul and Robert Hunt are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during
45 / 46

Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu are seen during

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.
46 / 46

The Carolina Panthers hold a schedule release video shoot on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the CMPD Bomb Squad Range in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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