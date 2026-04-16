Panthers Hall of Honor QB Jake Delhomme to announce Day 2 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Panthers Hall of Honor quarterback and Panthers Radio Network analyst will be in Pittsburgh next week to announce a Day 2 pick for the Panthers.
Delhomme, who led the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVIII, wasn't drafted himself, but he'll be there to announce the second-round pick (51st overall, you can see a full list of Panthers picks here) on Friday, April 24.
The draft begins next Thursday in Pittsburgh. You can see a full list of the players attending the draft here.
View photos from the halftime ceremony where the Panthers inducted Steve Smith Sr., Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross and Wesley Walls into the team's Hall of Honor.