With the 227th overall pick, the Panthers take linebacker Jackson Kuwatch

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers closed out the 2026 NFL Draft by adding a linebacker with special teams skills.
With the 227th pick, the Panthers selected Miami (Ohio) linebacker Jackson Kuwatch.
He started his career at Ohio State and transferred after two years.
Last year for the Redhawks, he started 14 games, and had 109 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
That brings the seven-man draft class to a close.
They opened the draft Thursday with tackle Monroe Freeling, added defensive tackle Lee Hunter and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II on Friday, and took cornerback Will Lee III, center Sam Hecht, and safety Zakee Wheatley earlier on Saturday.
View photos of linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during his years at Miami (OH), drafted by Carolina in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.