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With the 227th overall pick, the Panthers take linebacker Jackson Kuwatch

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:58 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers closed out the 2026 NFL Draft by adding a linebacker with special teams skills.

With the 227th pick, the Panthers selected Miami (Ohio) linebacker Jackson Kuwatch.

He started his career at Ohio State and transferred after two years.

Last year for the Redhawks, he started 14 games, and had 109 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.

That brings the seven-man draft class to a close.

They opened the draft Thursday with tackle Monroe Freeling, added defensive tackle Lee Hunter and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II on Friday, and took cornerback Will Lee III, center Sam Hecht, and safety Zakee Wheatley earlier on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Jackson Kuwatch during his college years

View photos of linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during his years at Miami (OH), drafted by Carolina in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miami (OH) Jackson Kuwatch (33) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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Miami (OH) Jackson Kuwatch (33) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, left, is tackled by linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during their spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, left, is tackled by linebacker Jackson Kuwatch during their spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami (OH) Redhawks linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (33) and defensive back Jacquez Warren (6) celebrate during an NCAA football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
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Miami (OH) Redhawks linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (33) and defensive back Jacquez Warren (6) celebrate during an NCAA football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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