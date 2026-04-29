Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, and the bond carrying both through the offseason

And on one hand, it's been that way since Brooks first arrived in the summer of 2024, the highest drafted running back in that year's draft class.

"Ever since JB came in, a big thing I told myself was, I want to be not just a great teammate, but also a great friend to him," explained Hubbard this week, as both running backs sat down to presumably preview the offseason, but ended up mostly discussing each other. "I see all the potential in him. He's a one-on-one player, also a one-on-one person.

"I saw what he had in him and the potential. And for me as a leader, as a competitor, obviously, I'm chasing greatness myself, but I want to see the people around me be great as well. So, I told JB, just stick with me, we'll work together, and you're going to be well off."

But over the past year, that relationship has gone well beyond football, giving Hubbard a chance to develop a new part of his leadership role and providing Brooks with an anchor during a tumultuous time.