All Access: Monroe Freeling's first day as a Carolina Panther 

There were so many places to start this story, a retrospective of Monroe Freeling's first full day as a Carolina Panther.

There was Dan Morgan informing the young 6-7, 315-pound tackle that he was free to eat and encouraged to load up on more pasta during lunch because OTAs and training camp are just around the corner and "you're going to need it."

There was Dave Canales excitedly showing the No. 19 overall pick the offensive line room, an important spot to know because it'll be the unit the Georgia product joins, but, more importantly, according to Canales, "they have all the snacks in here."