What it was like for Luke Kuechly to say goodbye

But his mother had seen the lead-up to all of this, and carried the concern for years. So it's reasonable to ask if there was a measure of relief.

"Yeah, because I didn't have to worry anymore about when he was on the field," she said. "But also just sorrow because he had a sadness in him. You want to make things better, but he made the best decision because he's young, he has a whole life to live. And there's so much more out there for him to discover that he needs to be healthy to be able to do that and enjoy it."

And that meant one last trip to a Panthers game to watch their son play a final game that he loved so much.

Because this family thinks of others first, it made the trip poignant. His now-roommate Henry called himself "selfish" for not going to more games along the way, and his parents worried about withholding the information they held from the people around them, because "See you next year," was just a thing they'd say.

That caused its own brand of pain for the Kuechlys, because they were as beloved in their section as their son was.

"That's what was so sad. Because we knew it and we're sitting with those people who we had become friends with, and they're expecting to see us next season. And so we couldn't say anything to them, Eileen said. "It was the right thing to do, but it was hard because you knew how much he loves the game, loved the team, loves his teammates, that he couldn't be part of that anymore.