What it was like for Luke Kuechly to say goodbye

CHARLOTTE — Luke Kuechly has always been to the point. Once he decided to retire after just eight seasons, that was that; there was no looking back.
That doesn't mean it was an easy decision to reach; you can see that written on his face at the time he reached it.
And it wasn't easy for the people around him, including the family members who had to hold back the news from others, and their own feelings, while encircling him, holding him, supporting him, and watching him walk away from the thing he loves to do most.
For those who watched him play — including his teammates and coaches — there was a tangible sense of loss. He was so good, for every moment of the time they got to see him, and they wanted more.
"It's disappointing," former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said, summing it up for a lot of us. "I was disappointed for Luke, but I'm also disappointed because I don't really think the fans got a full chance to really experience the greatness of Luke, how many more great plays and great games we missed."
"And the big disappointment is they only got to see a window," former head coach Ron Rivera said. "And it wasn't a bay window."
But everything we saw through that eight-year window was incredible. In the history of the NFL, only Barry Sanders and Jim Brown made All-Pro teams at a higher percentage. But the view those closest to him had was different. They also saw the worry, the strain on him. And in that moment, they wanted to cry with him first.
First things first. If Luke Kuechly never gets a concussion, he's probably still playing football, and not going into the Hall of Fame next weekend because he isn't eligible yet. Instead, he'll be the second-youngest enshrinee in Hall history, and he's enjoying it as a healthy man. But that doesn't mean he doesn't miss it to this day.
"I never took it for granted, but I don't think you ever really understand how much you love it until it gets pulled away from you," Kuechly said.
Second things second. There's no use dwelling on the reason he stepped away after eight seasons anymore, and there's absolutely no reason to ever look at that one picture again. As he's going into the Hall of Fame, the image of him on a cart, distraught, should just vanish. It does no one any good anymore. That picture doesn't define any part of him; there are too many photographs of him doing heroic and noble things and random acts of kindness that you never need to think about it. That doesn't mean it didn't leave a mark. "Broke my heart," former linebackers coach Al Holcomb said, pausing at the memory as if he's trying to unsee it. "Broke a lot of people's hearts."
Third things third. Because of all that, the people around him were immediately supportive of the toughest decision he could ever make. Because they knew the value he placed on football, and he wouldn't make such a decision lightly.
"It's just like a matter of fact, this is what's going on," Kuechly said. "This is where my head's at. And I told a lot of people. 'Don't, there's no sense in trying to convince me otherwise.'
"This is what's going to happen."
Of course, as with most things Luke Kuechly, he likes to simplify. It goes way deeper than that.
When asked about his decision to retire, there are lots of things he still doesn't want to share. Specific timelines, for one, but as the 2019 season went on, there were a lot of people getting the sense that something was up.
"I don't know how I could tell, but I could sense it," his father, Tom Kuechly, said in a general sense of his son's final season. "I could sense that there was something different that year.
"Bothered is not the right word. It was there. It was in my thoughts. And then when he said he was going to retire, I thought, 'OK, that's what it was.'"
Sometimes a dad just knows.
Of course, there were a lot of things happening at once at the end of that season. Eras were ending, and a lot of people were getting swept up in them.
Rivera was fired with four games left in the season, and everyone knew that such changes tend to be sweeping. When institutional turnover happens, it's the old and established, the veterans with big contracts who tend to be the first ones out the door.
So when it was blessedly, mercifully over, a 42-10 loss to the Saints on a dreary late-December day to drop the curtain on a 5-11 season, there were a lot of emotions. But mostly, there was exhaustion.
Long snapper JJ Jansen was close with both tight end Greg Olsen and Kuechly, and after the game, he looked across the locker room and saw them come in for a hug. And then it lasted longer than normal, long enough to make Jansen wonder if they knew more than he did.
"I knew Greg didn't want to retire; he wanted to keep playing another year on his contract, and they were sort of sending him off," Jansen recalled. "And I remember seeing that and going, OK, well, maybe Greg knows more than that, that this is maybe the end for Greg, at least here.
"And since my locker room is right across the way from Greg's, I see Luke and Greg have a big old hug. And at first, that didn't strike me as odd. But then there was something about it, and I couldn't tell you what it was. There was something about that that said to me, OK, that felt as much about Luke as it did for Greg. But again, I didn't have any context."
Olsen did.
He's probably the one non-Kuechly human being that had spent the most time with him since he arrived here in 2012, one of the first players Luke gravitated to.
And he could sense something brewing as well, from all the hours they spent, having fellowship, going on vacations together, playing football, working out.
"I remember the first time he told me," Olsen said. "Luke and I were training partners, both during the season and then the offseason, in six of the seven years we played together. Obviously, we spent a lot of time. And I'll never forget we came in for a post-practice workout that last season in 2019. It was a tough year for everyone; Ron had been let go. I had missed the last couple of games because I got knocked out against Washington, and you knew Luke was dealing with stuff. It was just one of those years that it felt like they had pressed pause, and it just could not get over fast enough. And the energy in the building was tough, and we knew the inevitability of what was coming at the end of the season and whatnot.
"And I remember, me and Luke are in there like a normal Wednesday after practice, and it's probably the second or third to last week of the season. It's late in the year, and everyone's banged up and tired, and you're just kind of getting in there to get your work done.
"And I remember Luke just saying to me in between a set, he's like, 'Hey man, I'm done.' And at the time, I just thought he meant like for this year. And I remember just saying to him, 'Dude, I feel you, man. I'm struggling. My body hurts. I can't do it anymore the way I want to. Everything's hard.'
"He's like, 'No, man. I'm like, done, done.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he said, 'I just can't.'"
For all the pain of that season, and all they had been through together, that was a hard conversation for Olsen to hear. And they were in the middle of the weight room. So they went about their days, and that eventually turned into a longer and deeper conversation.
"I could just tell that his head and his heart were two different places," Olsen said. "He knew it was the right thing to do. But I could tell, obviously, it killed him. You talk about a guy who lived for football, loved the locker room, loved competing, loved practice. Very few people enjoyed all aspects of being a professional footballer. A lot of people enjoyed what football does for you, the lifestyle and the fame and all that.
"Luke truly enjoyed all the other stuff. He enjoyed the early morning workouts. He enjoyed the hot summer training. He enjoyed being in the locker room on an off day, just hanging out with the guys talking. Truly, and that all is very important to him. So I think for him to know and do something that he might not have in his mind wanted to do, but he knew in his heart it was the right thing to do, I give him a ton of credit."
Olsen said in the six years since, he's never heard Kuechly second-guess himself once. And if anyone would have heard it, it would have been Olsen.
"It's not surprising that Luke was able to make such a difficult decision at a young age that I think a lot of guys would have struggled with; I know I would have had a hard time doing that.
"But again, it all speaks to Luke having like very good perspective of what's important."
Likewise, former left tackle Jordan Gross said he thought Kuechly was "a model of self-respect," for making the call when he did.
And like Olsen, he got a preview of it.
Gross is 11 years older than Kuechly, but they share a lot of traits. Love family, love ball (Gross is now coaching at his alma mater, the University of Utah).
"As soon as he got here (in 2012), he started gravitating to the old, married guys, of which I was one," Gross said. But Gross retired after Kuechly's second season, and the two remained close.
Gross was calling games on the Panthers Radio Network that year, and he and Kuechly had a long talk at the team hotel in Indianapolis the night before the next-to-last game of the year (a 38-6 loss to the Colts).
"He was pretty open with me about it," Gross said. "I think he thought he needed to be done and he was really emotional about that, and so you can kind of imagine how that conversation went."
Running back Christian McCaffrey's also in a lot of those post-Saints game hugs. He was quickly adopted into the fraternity with Olsen and Kuechly when he was drafted in 2017, which felt like much longer to him.
"Selfishly, I wish I had more time," McCaffrey said. "I felt like we had such good teams in Carolina, and it just didn't work out the way we wanted it to for injury purposes and others, all these other things, but we felt like we always had a chance, and Luke was at the core of that.
"And so selfishly, I wanted to play with him longer, but after you talk to him, man, I can't even imagine how difficult that decision was for him. And this is just consistent in his life: there's Luke Kuechly, the football player, and then there's Luke Kuechly, the human, and it feels like both of those people never make the wrong decision.
"And so we knew that if he's making this decision, it's for the best, and it's what he's supposed to be doing. We were very proud of him and have all the love in the world for him, and I think everybody just felt so lucky they got to play with him, even if it was only for a few years. If you got to share a locker room with him, you were really lucky."
McCaffrey said he got a call from Kuechly in the day or so before the announcement video dropped on Jan. 14, 2020.
"It wasn't like this long-winded thing; he doesn't over-dramatize anything," McCaffrey said. "It was, hey, I'm just letting you know, I'm not going to play anymore, and then announced it and went on with his life."
Others got a longer version.
Jansen remembers it well; it was the Monday before the announcement, and it was cold, and it was raining, the kind of weather you don't choose to go out in unless it's important. And Jansen remembered the weather that day for a very specific reason.
"He called me out of the blue and said, 'Hey, can I come over? I need to talk to you.' Which, it's like, what does this mean?" Jansen said. "I remember my wife Laura gathered all the kids. She sensed there was something of note, gathered all of our small children, and was trying to shuffle them out the door so that he and I could talk.
"And before she could do that, he showed up at the front door, which probably means he was circling the neighborhood, gathering his thoughts or whatever. So he showed up in pretty quick order, but he's standing at the front door in a big oversized rain jacket with the hood up.
"My daughter Emily, who was probably 3 at the time, to this day because of that refers to him as The Man In The Jacket. That's how she knows Luke. She still calls him that to this day."
When Jansen thinks back on that moment, he was struck by the courage Kuechly showed, because he was under contract, could have shown up and collected a huge amount of money the following year. No one was going to say no to him, or begrudge him if he did.
"There was so much honor in what he did and how he did it; he effectively took the entire burden on himself," Jansen said. "He's not getting paid. He's retiring from the game he loves. Everyone kind of moves on. There's no celebration tour. There was no swan song.
"It's admittedly this uncomfortable couple-minute speech, where he's clearly uncomfortable and not in his best version of himself because he just wanted to be done with it, because he didn't want to do it. But again, that is the honorable trait in Luke Kuechly is that he wanted to be out of the limelight, out of the attention as quickly as possible, knowing that it was going to bring so much attention to the team and to him. He just wanted to be out of the limelight so quickly."
Jansen also remembers the timeline, because the following night, he and his wife were speaking at an event for young married couples at Carmel Presbyterian Church.
"We were up there on the stage, and everyone's phone started going off," Jansen recalled. "And you could see the passing of the phones and like 'Look at this'; I was like, something's going on. The third or fourth time, I saw a couple of people kind of looking at me, and I turned to Laura and said, 'It's out.'"
Before that video hit the internet that Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m., Kuechly was busy making the rounds, telling people he valued, for many different reasons.
Ron Rivera was one of the first calls he made, but hardly the only one.
"We had a great conversation about it, he said, 'Coach, I'm good with this decision. I have to make this,'" Rivera said. "And I understood, and I respected it, and I appreciate him wanting to tell me. You've thought enough of me to do that, so I really appreciate it.
"Again. I know if he played to protect himself, he wouldn't have been the guy that he knew the team deserved, and he didn't want to take money from people without doing the job properly. I mean that's, that's his ethics, that's how you know how important that is to him."
Those ethics extended to other people making life decisions at the time too. Holcomb, who followed Steve Wilks to Arizona after the 2017 season, was interviewing for a job on the 2020 Panthers staff, and Kuechly wanted to make sure he went into the process informed. That conversation with Holcomb was held over one of their shared passions.
"We went for ice cream because there's an ice cream spot down by where I am," Holcomb said. "He said, 'Hey dog, that's probably it for me. I don't want you to come back thinking that I'm going to be back.'
"I felt honored that he called me to give me that information and let me know ahead of time. And on the other end of the spectrum: I was sitting on a plane a couple of months ago in February, getting ready to fly somewhere, and my phone rings.
"And I'm like, 'Oh, it's the Kuech-ster, what's up? I'm getting ready to take off.' He goes, real quick, I kind of got something going on in Ohio in August. I need you to be here."
Kuechly's favorite version of sharing the news was the one with his longtime agent, Tom Condon, who he told after the game against the Saints.
"That one was the best, because he was like, 'Great, what do you need?'" Kuechly said. "There was not a moment where he was like, 'Oh no,' or 'Don't.' He's like, 'It's been a pleasure working with you. Who do you need to talk to? That's outstanding."
Luke Kuechly's people tend to understand what Luke Kuechly needs.
And when you're Luke Kuechly's people, you stay that way, and he tried to call as many of them as he could.
Some efforts were more successful than others.
Rivera quickly got a head coaching job in Washington, and assembled some of his old staffers there. Assistant defensive line coach Sam Mills III was out to dinner with former linebackers coach Steve Russ at a D.C.-area restaurant, and Russ' phone rang.
"He looked at his phone, and turned it back over, figured he'd call him back after dinner," Mills recalled. "About 10 minutes later, our phones started blowing up with the notifications."
His old high school coach, Steve Specht of St. Xavier, was taping a podcast in a restaurant in Tampa, Fla. — a city with plenty of familiarity with Kuechly — when he saw the news on a television over the bar.
"And it was a shock," Specht said. "And I'm listening, and the whole restaurant was silent, and it's like we're in Tampa. It's not like we're in Cincinnati, Ohio at a local tavern and everybody knows him. Everybody was glued to the TV about Luke retiring, and of course my co-host makes sure everybody in the place knows that I was his high school coach and we're cheering and we're buying rounds of drinks for everybody in the place.
"And then my co-host says, 'How sad is that?' I said, 'There's nothing sad about this. He is going out on top.' Look at the career he's had; he's healthy. I'm so excited and so happy for him, but just to witness the impact that Luke Kuechly had on a bunch of people at a restaurant bar in Tampa, Florida, where they didn't even know him, but stopped, and it was like, what just happened? It was really cool."
And as you'd imagine, if Luke Kuechly had any regrets, they were only that he didn't share more broadly. He couldn't tell everyone, though.
"I think I would have told more people before the video came out," he said, because of course he did. "That way it wasn't like a punch in the face.
"And I feel like I did the best I could, but there were some people that I wish I would have let them know about it beforehand."
Of course, the most difficult call — for all of them — was the one he had with his family.
His parents were planning on being at the finale against the Saints anyway. They were fixtures in Section 346, getting to know the ushers and fans in their vicinity over the years, and making friends, because who doesn't love the Kuechlys?
But on Christmas Day back in Cincinnati (the family was at his aunt and uncle's house), the phone rang, and his brother Henry answered, and gathered his mom and dad outside so they could hear.
And what they heard — and didn't hear — stopped them cold.
"That hurt because he called and you could just tell something was wrong," his younger brother Henry Kuechly said. "He called, and he just didn't say anything, and my Mom was like, 'Luke, what's going on?' And he's just silent, and so we knew something was going on."
The only thing that can compete with football for the center of Luke Kuechly's universe is his mother, Eileen. And when she talks about it six years later, the mother's pain is still there.
"He was quiet, he was crying," she said. "And we really didn't have any idea. I mean, we would see the series of things that had happened, and maybe he didn't want to tell us too far ahead, or he just didn't want to vocalize it because once you say it, then it's real."
But his mother had seen the lead-up to all of this, and carried the concern for years. So it's reasonable to ask if there was a measure of relief.
"Yeah, because I didn't have to worry anymore about when he was on the field," she said. "But also just sorrow because he had a sadness in him. You want to make things better, but he made the best decision because he's young, he has a whole life to live. And there's so much more out there for him to discover that he needs to be healthy to be able to do that and enjoy it."
And that meant one last trip to a Panthers game to watch their son play a final game that he loved so much.
Because this family thinks of others first, it made the trip poignant. His now-roommate Henry called himself "selfish" for not going to more games along the way, and his parents worried about withholding the information they held from the people around them, because "See you next year," was just a thing they'd say.
That caused its own brand of pain for the Kuechlys, because they were as beloved in their section as their son was.
"That's what was so sad. Because we knew it and we're sitting with those people who we had become friends with, and they're expecting to see us next season. And so we couldn't say anything to them, Eileen said. "It was the right thing to do, but it was hard because you knew how much he loves the game, loved the team, loves his teammates, that he couldn't be part of that anymore.
"That was his life. And he devoted 100 percent of himself to that. I don't think that he was just focused on being the best he could be, not just for maybe even himself, but for his teammates, that he made sure he could give them everything."
And he did give everything. His induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame confirms that.
But when Kuechly's asked a second time if he's sure there was never a doubt, he shrugged.
"Yes, but," he replied. "I knew it was the right decision. So, yeah, I still wanted to play. And I was like, Man, I wonder if I can still do it. That was always there.
"But I also knew at the end of the day, like, this was the correct decision, and I feel very strongly about that decision."
Two weeks later, he recorded his farewell message and walked out of Bank of America Stadium as something new — an ex-player.
Asked what he did when he pulled out of the parking lot, Kuechly gave another one of his classic answers, direct and to the point.
"I went home," he said. "I mean, I was retired."
View photos of Luke Kuechly from his record-breaking eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers.