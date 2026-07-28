Luke Kuechly adds Netflix deal to Panthers Radio Network duties

"What I always tell the guys is you should prepare as if the coach turns around in the third quarter and points and says I need you to come in the game, that you would feel comfortable going in the game," Langton said. "That should be your preparation. It's as if I'm going to play today. So those guys take that very seriously, and they do that. They come in, and they're prepared as if they're going to play.

"It's got to be second nature whether it's Jordan (Gross), whether it's Jake, whether it's Luke, to overprepare like that to start with. I mean, it's part of the fun. It's part of the fun of doing it is preparing for it. And then once you get in there and things start to happen in front of you, you don't have to think. You're just reacting like you were when you were playing, right?"

Kuechly's a good teammate for the radio crew (including helping pack equipment postgame and push the large crate down to the truck)

Langton was convinced that Kuechly was good at this when he called his shot on some formation-specific things the offense was going to do, depending on how the Raiders lined up.

"He just does it," Langton said. "The one thing I always tell Luke is 'Make me smarter.' I want to watch this game, and I want you to give me something that I can then go to the bar after the game and sit with a bunch of dudes and say this is what's going to happen because Luke taught me that, and that's what he does is he makes me smarter."