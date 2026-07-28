Jaycee Horn activated from NFI list, cleared to practice

CHARLOTTE — Jaycee Horn promised this was going to be a short absence, and he was right.
The team activated the Pro Bowl cornerback from the active/non-football injury list on Tuesday morning, so he'll be on the field when the Panthers return to practice.
Today's also the first day in pads.
Horn suffered a cut on his toe while running before camp, and it was serious enough to require stitches. But he's been on the side running throughout, and indicated early on it wasn't serious.
View some Sunday's best snaps from training camp practice.