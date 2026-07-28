Training Camp Observations: Getting heated first day in pads

CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales doesn't mind sending a message.
And Tuesday's was received during the practice, which got better as it went.
"I would not say today was to the standard that we're capable of," Canales said after the first practice in pads. "The practice got better and better as we were playing more physical, more guys getting comfortable just being back out there. And challenged them halfway through and we got more attempts on trying to punch the ball out. We got more physical play as it went on.
"And that's to be expected, but we've got to make sure we capture all these opportunities. They're few and far between to get into pads and to make sure that we're in the right place to be able to play game-time football."
Canales specifically challenged the defense during the first team period of practice, because when you're talking about physicality and pads, that's the side of the ball you generally expect that from.
"Right in the middle of that period, I kind of went over to the defense and said, hey, you guys drive this thing," Canales said. "Like, we've got to show up, and everybody's got to get to the ball. So they took to the challenge and responded well, but I want them to drive it.
"And they know what to expect. They know what to expect from each other. And so I want them to make sure that they take ownership of that part, and we'll remind them as coaches, but we've got to have it. That's the way this game is played."
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips called it a "good reminder" of the thing they're trying to build here. The defense was at an advantage for the first two days, but acknowledged that today was not to that level.
"I think our team in general is trying to play a physical brand of football," Phillips said. "And I think that when you look at defense in general, obviously there's some physicality involved to offense, especially up front.
"But you know, I'd say the best defenses are physical ones, and so for us to be able to go out there and drive the energy. They always say defense wins championships, all those types of things. I think it's important to have a vocal, high-energy defense, and that's the potential we have. So we've got to bring that every day."
Consider that message received.
First day in pads, first fight, usual suspect
In the least surprising development of the first day in pads, which was also the warmest day of camp so far, there was a fight.
And it involved the person everyone expected.
Tight end/special teamer/world class instigator Feleipe Franks got into it with cornerback Mike Jackson during a team period, and things quickly got heated. Some hands were thrown; there was a big scrum, and people quickly moved to break it up, including Bryce Young, who pulled safety Tre'von Moehrig out of the pile. Hilariously, former Panthers wideout Steve Smith Sr. was standing right in the spot on the sidelines where it unfolded, and he quickly moved to bail out. When it was over, Jackson chunked Franks' helmet about 20 yards downfield back to him.
"We always got to push things to the limit," Canales said. "This game is played with a lot of passion and a lot of aggression by nature, and we're going to be on edge. That's going to happen in games. We can't cross the line. It just hurts the team. Personal fouls set you back, and 15 yards is huge, especially if it's a special teams play; it really flips the field if you've got to re-kick. Offensively speaking, it's going to put you in a hole. Defensively, you're allowing that offense essentially to have an explosive play with a personal foul.
"So we got to be able to keep our heads, but Day 1, guys are fired up, words are said, that stuff happens. We've just got to make sure you go to the line, you can't cross it. So, we had good conversations about it, and I don't think that'll happen again."
Canales made a beeline for Franks after the incident, and talked to him before the next team period.
"With Feleipe, or with anybody else, my conversation with them is always OK; you've got to get your wits about you," Canales said. "Now, if you can't get it together in the next couple of plays, I'm going to have to send you in. And that's kind of how I share with any of our guys. Things happen. OK, are we good?
"And I'm looking at him in the face, and I'm watching what happens the next time they're out there in the 11-on-11. If they're playing within themselves and not head-hunting or trying to do something out of character, then let them play ball. You're going to have to bounce back from different adverse situations throughout the season. And so I want to see guys respond in the right way. He certainly did. Went right back to a special teams period, came back and made another play later on. And so, he was able to get himself back together."
Injury updates, most of them good
Mitchell Evans was carted off midway through practice with an ankle injury, but Canales said they were "optimistic" it wasn't serious. The second-year tight end was still going for a battery of tests to determine next steps.
Guard Damien Lewis was held out with a calf issue, which Canales suggested wasn't major.
"Just had a little calf, grabbed on him," Canales said. "Really good evaluation, following that up, hoping to get him back pretty quickly. But again, with calves, you've got to be cautious because if you try to load it too soon, they can turn into longer injuries, but he's in good spirits."
Their other starting guard, Robert Hunt (camp back), was out as well, along with rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (knee).
They got cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Jackson back on the field as well. Horn was cleared to return Tuesday morning, and Jackson returned after missing time with the camp back as well.
Tapping into interior line depth
With Hunt and Lewis out, the Panthers are pushing the limits of their depth.
They had Chandler Zavala and Saahdiq Charles with the starting line at guards, playing buck-buck with Derrick Brown in pass-rush one-on-ones on the first day of pads (Charles held up reasonably well, actually). Brady Christensen has tackle and center flexibility but mostly works at guard, as he comes back from last year's torn Achilles.
But they don't have a ton of experience there past Christensen, as Zavala has dealt with injuries and Charles hasn't started a game since 2023 with Washington. Rookie Isaia Glass is also working there, after getting reps at tackle as well, along with former practice squader Ja'Tyre Carter.
"A bunch of guys that we know, that we're excited about," Canales said. "Chandler Zavala played a lot of ball for us and has had some challenges over the last couple of years, but he knows the system, a guy we really trust. Saahdiq Charles has really made jumps in the offseason. We were able to acquire him late last season, so he's starting to get really comfortable with our schemes. He's a really powerful guy, and he can move.
"So it's a really good young group, some veteran guys that are able to challenge and push each other."
Former stars on hand brought juice to practice
It was a meeting of the great wide receiver minds on Tuesday, when former Panthers' receiver Steve Smith and longtime NFL receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson showed up for the first day in pads. Smith is around a few times a year, doing his due diligence as a Carolina legend, but both are in town this week as special guests for the MLS All-Star game happening this week.
Tuesday was an opportunity to check in on a receiving corps and team both love, though; Ochocinco is a self-professed Panthers fan and has hyped the team over the past year.
Their presence was also a jolt of energy for everyone on the field, including Dave Canales.
"These are guys that I grew up watching in Southern California junior college football, and the Sunday paper, you open up the paper and it was Steve Smith, it was Chad, it was TJ Houshmandzadeh, the guys making plays, 100-plus yards a game, a couple of touchdowns, and I coached at El Camino College back in the day, and so I got to be in that world and some amazing talent comes out of there.
"So it goes way back for me. When they come out, these are still my heroes. But I love the support."
Both Smith and Johnson spent time with the receivers, of course, but also jumped in to give tips to the defensive backs — Smith spent time with Chau Smith-Wade while Johnson posted up after practice with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, both of whom were practicing again on Tuesday. It was something Canales noted as well, thankful for the insight both guys brought for the entire team.
"It's not just the receivers, but the DBs as well, and some of these guys have had exchanges over the years in the offseason. Some of our guys were able to be in Southern California around them.
"So, I just love the support, and I'm sure that they're giving them their two cents."
Freeling and Walker hold it down in pads
The first day of pads, as has been said over and over this week, is when everything becomes real.
"It feels like real football," smiled outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, "so it's always exciting."
It also means things get intense down in the trenches. After weeks of just pushing each other around at half-speed, the big boys up front can finally be physical. For rookie Monroe Freeling, who has taken over the starting right tackle position in place of Taylor Moton (blood clot), it meant the exciting opportunity to block guys like Jaelan Phillips without restrictions, something that can be a humbling experience for most.
But as Phillips walked off the field Tuesday, it was with good impressions of how the first-rounder had handled the challenge.
"He's doing great. I mean, he's really strong, definitely. He works his hands very well," bragged Phillips.
"I think, as a rookie, obviously there's always things to improve. I think he's getting accustomed to the speed, physicality, the playbook, all those different things, but you know it's very promising, and I love going against him.
"I think that he's going to get me better. I'm going to get him better, and so yeah, he's looking good."
Canales wasn't able to watch too much of Freeling up close on Tuesday, but will do so later on tape. He did make an effort to glance over at his new right tackle.
"I watched him off and on a couple of plays, and he looked good," said Canales. "He looked stout and all the things you expect. But I can't wait to get into the film and really see how it panned out."
On the other side of the line, Rasheed Walker — stepping in for the recovering Ikem Ekwonu (patellar tendon) — has been a steady presence on a line that is experiencing flux. For his first day in pads, Canales walked away confident in what they have now at left tackle.
"Just being able to challenge the group," said the coach as to what he's liked so far from Walker. "Bring out the best in the group, and I just, without getting into any specifics, I'm excited that we have a veteran guy that can really just create a level of comfort, as you can imagine, for the quarterback on that left side where he knows what he's doing.
"He's been around it all. He's seen it all, and as we have different guys popping in at guard, it's really nice to just have that piece there.
"He's got a lot of great energy. Things I didn't know about him and his personality, he enjoys it. He celebrates stuff even when he's not in, and there's a big player on the offense, the first one with his hands in the air. Love that about him. Love that he's bringing that kind of veteran leadership."
Take a look at Tuesday's training camp practice photos, where the Panthers were joined by legends Steve Smith Sr. and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.