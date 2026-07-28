Training Camp Observations: Getting heated first day in pads

First day in pads, first fight, usual suspect

In the least surprising development of the first day in pads, which was also the warmest day of camp so far, there was a fight.

And it involved the person everyone expected.

Tight end/special teamer/world class instigator Feleipe Franks got into it with cornerback Mike Jackson during a team period, and things quickly got heated. Some hands were thrown; there was a big scrum, and people quickly moved to break it up, including Bryce Young, who pulled safety Tre'von Moehrig out of the pile. Hilariously, former Panthers wideout Steve Smith Sr. was standing right in the spot on the sidelines where it unfolded, and he quickly moved to bail out. When it was over, Jackson chunked Franks' helmet about 20 yards downfield back to him.

"We always got to push things to the limit," Canales said. "This game is played with a lot of passion and a lot of aggression by nature, and we're going to be on edge. That's going to happen in games. We can't cross the line. It just hurts the team. Personal fouls set you back, and 15 yards is huge, especially if it's a special teams play; it really flips the field if you've got to re-kick. Offensively speaking, it's going to put you in a hole. Defensively, you're allowing that offense essentially to have an explosive play with a personal foul.

"So we got to be able to keep our heads, but Day 1, guys are fired up, words are said, that stuff happens. We've just got to make sure you go to the line, you can't cross it. So, we had good conversations about it, and I don't think that'll happen again."

Canales made a beeline for Franks after the incident, and talked to him before the next team period.

"With Feleipe, or with anybody else, my conversation with them is always OK; you've got to get your wits about you," Canales said. "Now, if you can't get it together in the next couple of plays, I'm going to have to send you in. And that's kind of how I share with any of our guys. Things happen. OK, are we good?