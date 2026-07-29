Jonathon Brooks passes a huge benchmark with first padded practice 

A large part of the reason he is here, though, able to help the team, is because of how much the team has helped him the past two years, particularly Chuba Hubbard . The running back duo has developed a deep friendship which has been on display for some time now. Debates on the practice field, competitions in the offseason, the presence at big moments in each other's lives, all publicly show the bond they've created. It's the quiet moments though that have helped Brooks get back here with the right attitude.

"To be honest, it sounds cliché to say, but I don't know where I would be (without him) because he's helped me throughout since I first got here," Brooks reflected. "I came in with an injury, and he helped me; he took me under his wing and really guided me: how to rehab, how to practice, how to learn, how to take notes and all of that. And then, especially when I got hurt again, he was right there with me; he helped me throughout the whole way."