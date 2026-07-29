Training Camp Observations: Offense has another big day

Taking a look at options at quarterback

As Canales was conducting his press conference Wednesday, the personnel staff was on the field behind him working out three players, including former Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask.

They haven't made any moves yet, and they may not, considering Canales' point from the other day about the lack of flexibility when you have five players on the active roster and not practicing in addition to injured guys (like Taylor Moton, Ikem Ekwonu, and the rest of PUP and NFIs). They've carried just three quarterbacks since pre-camp retirement of Will Grier, and they do have an extra preseason with next week's Hall of Fame Game.

But Canales' affection for Trask is real, having coached the former second-rounder in Tampa before he came here in 2024.

"Kyle Trask, somebody that I love, got a chance to spend a year with him in Tampa and brought him in to work him out, see where he's at physically, and maybe it's the Hall of Fame Game, and on top of that, it's just being ready for- you never know what happens. But it's good to just have guys who know the system, to be ready and to be available, and I'm just glad to be able to just spend a day with Kyle; he'll be working out here in a second right behind us, and so, really happy to have him here."

The Panthers have seen significant progress from undrafted rookie Haynes King during camp, as he's settling in nicely and moving the third unit well, and as noted above, both Young and backup Kenny Pickett were moving it well Wednesday.

As such, Canales shouted out quarterbacks coach Will Harriger for the work he's done throughout camp.