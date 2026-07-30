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Panthers add another wide receiver

Jul 30, 2026 at 10:07 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add depth at the wide receiver position Thursday morning.

The team signed wide receiver Gabriel Benyard. To make room for him on the roster, they waived defensive tackle Parker Peterson.

Benyard, an undrafted rookie from Kennesaw State, was in Bills camp earlier this spring. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder had 60 catches for 949 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The team was running low on receivers for a moment after Dan Chisena was placed on injured reserve and rookie Chris Brazzell II went down in practice with a left knee injury.

They also signed former Falcons wideout Casey Washington on Wednesday.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 7/29

Take a look inside the Panthers' training camp practice on Wednesday.

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