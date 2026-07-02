Panthers' special teams running it back with a proven crew 

Then, MVP Matthew Stafford was able to march down the field for a game-winning drive that ended the Panthers' playoff run. It's why Simmons hasn't been able to stomach going back and watching any part of the game, much less his punt block.

"Unfortunately, I like winning a lot more than the plays that happened in the game," shared Simmons. "That loss, obviously, that hurt us a lot because we all felt like we should have come out with that win, but I like winning. I hate losing more than I like to win, so sometimes I just kind of forget about those plays when they happen because we didn't win."

Still, the play was a reminder of what Isaiah Simmons can bring to a team. The former No. 8 overall pick admits he has had to rectify his current snap distribution with where he thought it would be when entering the league. But accepting it has allowed him to bring everything he did well on defense to special teams.

"I feel like I have the attributes and skills to make big plays, regardless of what it is: interception, blocked punt, for instance, things like that, I just feel like I can't really box myself in when it comes to what it is that I can bring to the table," said Simmons.