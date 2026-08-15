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Jonathon Brooks plays into the second quarter in his preseason debut

Aug 15, 2026 at 02:16 PM
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Darin Gantt
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Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Panthers wanted to see what Jonathon Brooks could do with the ball, and they weren't afraid of giving it to him.

The running back touched the ball on four of the nine snaps played by the first offense on Saturday against the Bills.

He carried the ball three times for 5 yards, and caught a pass for 9 yards.

But most importantly, he got through his first on-field assignment since Week 14 of 2024. ​

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Cassie Baker

Brooks got the starting nod Saturday with Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) sidelined. But it wasn't the whole starting offense, as guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were both held out.

Brady Christensen and Chandler Zavala, respectively, started at right and left guard.

It was a slow start in general for the first offense against the Bills, as they didn't convert a first down before Kenny Pickett relieved starting quarterback Bryce Young late in the second quarter.

Brooks was stopped for no gain and lost a yard on his first two carries before a nice 6-yard gain on an inside run.

He also got out in space as a receiver, which is something they hope to take advantage of.

The Panthers want to continue to get looks at him through the preseason.

He missed all of the 2025 season after suffering a second torn ACL against the Eagles during his rookie year.

PHOTOS | Panthers at Bills | Game Action Gallery | August 15, 2026

Check out some of the best shots from the Panthers game against the Buffalo Bills on August 15.

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