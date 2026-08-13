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Play of the Day: Jackson, Horn, and McMillan continue to push each other

Aug 13, 2026 at 01:29 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Tetairoa McMillan and CB Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Center in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan and CB Mike Jackson are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Center in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — Not every play of the day is spectacular. Not every standout moment from a training camp practice will make a highlight reel or show off incredible physical skill. Some show the team's progress and where the roster stands, and those are just as important.

That was the case on Thursday as the Panthers held their last camp before the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The first-team offense and defense were facing off in a low red-zone drill, with quarterback Bryce Young repeatedly displaying his off-platform throws and darts into the end zone.

On one throw, the quarterback did what is most recommended in a "got to have it" situation; toss it up high towards the back and hope Tetairoa McMillan comes down with it. To be fair, it's a solid plan. The offensive rookie of the year routinely brings in impressive snags that defy physics.

WR Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 5 Wednesday, Jul 29, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

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And he almost did it again on Thursday. Almost.

McMillan stuck his right hand in the air, palming the ball for the catch. But rookie safety Zakee Wheatley was on his left hip, pushing him out of bounds before he could bring in the possession.

It was a good throw, a valiant effort at a one-handed catch, and a smart defensive play. None of that is what made it the play of the day.

It was the response.

Before McMillan could even turn back towards the line of scrimmage, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson sprinted from the other side of the end zone where they had been covering their respective receivers. Jackson started dancing like he had been the one to break up the pass, and Horn couldn't stop grinning as he yelled out to both McMillan and the nearby official, "That was a great catch but no good. Go ahead and signal that."

Mike Jackson dancing
Cassie Baker

The official wasn't going to signal it originally. It was obvious the catch was out of bounds and therefore no good. But Horn continued to "encourage" him to do so, and when he finally did, Horn and Jackson celebrated again as McMillan jogged back towards the huddle, laughing as he went.

The rivalry, particularly between Jackson and McMillan, then Horn as supporting cast, has ramped up all of camp. After every catch, the receiver turns to make sure Jackson knows who won the rep. After every pass breakup, Jackson is celebrating like it was a game-winning play, forcing the receiver to watch.

It has become the battle to watch, and Dave Canales loves every second of it.

"It is what makes us; it is how we improve our football: guys bringing their best every day," praised Canales after Thursday's practice of the interaction.

CB Mike Jackson, Dave Canales and CB Jaycee Horn are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Center in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

Training camp is where the phrase "iron sharpens iron" comes into play more than anywhere else. As Jackson, Horn, McMillan, and even Young (who has been happy to take part in the trash-talking with the two corners) have amped up the positive tension this camp, it has rippled out to the rest of the team.

"We talked about rule number one is be a great teammate," continued Canales. "And part of that is making sure that you're at your best. You know what you're doing, and you're playing with everything you have, full effort, so that you're bringing out the best in your teammate across from you.

"I've seen it for years and years going into my 17th season. I've seen guys make each other great. I've seen wide receivers make a DB great and vice versa. I've seen a nose tackle make a center great and vice versa. All those things play into it; the quarterback and the safeties having to do different things with your eyes because they know what you're doing and what you're throwing.

"These guys have a lot of respect for each other…You talked about Mike and Jaycee, and TMac. Throw X (Legette) and Jalen Coker in the mix as well. They get after each other pretty good, and that's what we need. We need that so that the guys can continue to improve and find the best in their game."

The Panthers have four more training camp practices before preseason is over, making these opportunities increasingly crucial ahead of the regular season. Each one is amplified, each one possibly the difference between a win and a loss in a game. So even when there are impressive plays, it is that competition that can make a day.

"It makes you find the margins," finished Canales. "It makes you try to find that competitive edge when you bring your best."

PHOTOS| Training camp | 8/13

Take a look inside the Panthers' training camp practice on Thursday.

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