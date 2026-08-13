Play of the Day: Jackson, Horn, and McMillan continue to push each other

Training camp is where the phrase "iron sharpens iron" comes into play more than anywhere else. As Jackson, Horn, McMillan, and even Young (who has been happy to take part in the trash-talking with the two corners) have amped up the positive tension this camp, it has rippled out to the rest of the team.

"We talked about rule number one is be a great teammate," continued Canales. "And part of that is making sure that you're at your best. You know what you're doing, and you're playing with everything you have, full effort, so that you're bringing out the best in your teammate across from you.

"I've seen it for years and years going into my 17th season. I've seen guys make each other great. I've seen wide receivers make a DB great and vice versa. I've seen a nose tackle make a center great and vice versa. All those things play into it; the quarterback and the safeties having to do different things with your eyes because they know what you're doing and what you're throwing.