Reports: Panthers to sign tight end Darren Waller

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are adding a veteran tight end to the mix.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers are signing veteran pass-catcher Darren Waller to a one-year deal.
The 33-year-old Waller spent last year with the Dolphins, where he caught six touchdowns in nine games.
Originally a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015 as a wide receiver, he has also spent time with the Giants. He retired and was out of football in 2024 before a productive half-season with the Dolphins last year.
He adds a proven receiving threat to a group with a varied set of skills.
The deal isn't official yet, and a corresponding move will need to be made Thursday.
Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp practice on Wednesday, August 12.