Three observations from Panthers coordinators at mid-way point of training camp

"It's snap point timing," explained Idzik. "It's making sure your guys are urgent to the line of scrimmage. Bryce is such a good processor pre-snap. He can start to read, what are the intentions of the defense.

"But he needs to get everybody set, so we're threatening the defense that, 'Hey, a legitimate stance by a wide receiver. O-line is in an athletic position.' Not just standing up waiting for, 'OK, when does the real true cadence start?'"

By confusing the defense with the cadence, in theory, Young can not only read their intentions but move the offense into a more advantageous situation as a result.

"(Quarterbacks) need to be a legitimate threat the second they get to the line of scrimmage, so the defense starts showing their hands, so Bryce can work his magic in the pre-snap process of seeing 'OK, what coverage do I think it is, where do I think they're bringing pressure?'" continued Idzik.