Panthers bring back outside linebacker

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have brought back outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, the team announced Sunday.
Moon spent time on the Panthers practice squad in 2025 and appeared in one game, playing all of those snaps on special teams. He was originally with the Baltimore Ravens for two years, before spending time with the Steelers and Panthers. He has 23 tackles, including one for loss, in his three year career.
No corresponding moves were made since Carolina already had an open spot on the roster after waiving two Sunday morning, including OLB Nick Hampton. The team signed QB Kyle Trask Sunday morning as well.
See photos of Panthers legend Luke Kuechly during his weekend in Canton, Ohio for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.