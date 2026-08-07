Even among Hall of Famers, Luke Kuechly has a way of standing out

And Polian admits, Luechly was likely well served by landing with a team that put him at middle linebacker five games into his career and left him there, because that brought out Kuechly's best traits.

"Certainly in Tony's system, it's very likely he'd have been like Brooks," Polian said. "But he ended up in the right place because middle linebacker allowed him, with his ability to diagnose, his speed, his ability to get through blocks, and most importantly, his diagnostic ability, which is among the best I've ever seen. Middle linebacker is the right place for him because he got a chance to make many more plays."