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How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Arizona in Preseason Week 0

Aug 05, 2026 at 01:48 PM
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CHARLOTTE - Carolina plays its first game of the 2026 preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, August 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST: NBC Sunday Night Football. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.

On The Call: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline)

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.

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Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Jim Szoke (analyst), Sharon Thorsland (sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 5:00 p.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.

NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST: Westwood One

On The Call: Scott Graham (play-by-play), and James Lofton (analysts)

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

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