How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Arizona in Preseason Week 0

CHARLOTTE - Carolina plays its first game of the 2026 preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, August 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST: NBC Sunday Night Football. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.
On The Call: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Jim Szoke (analyst), Sharon Thorsland (sideline)
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 5:00 p.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.
NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST: Westwood One
On The Call: Scott Graham (play-by-play), and James Lofton (analysts)
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.
- Download the mobile app here.
- Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers