Panthers release depth chart ahead of Hall of Fame game to start 2026 preseason

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will be on the national stage Thursday night as the first NFL game of the season when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game.

Not much jumps out on the initial depth chart. Most presumed starters are slotted in as such.

Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton are listed as the backups to Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. The Panthers play both Smith-Wade and Thornton as nickel corners, though.

Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker are named the starting right and left tackles, respectively, as they have been practicing through training camp.

Trevor Etienne remained the starter at punt and kick return, with Jimmy Horn Jr. backing him up there.

Canales shared on Monday that the matchup this week won't feature any starters for the Panthers, as this is an extra preseason game compared to the rest of the season. There will, however, be some guys playing who are vying for starting roles and are in position battles.

"There are some competition battles for starting positions where guys will have an opportunity to play a little bit," he said. "But some of the guys we're expecting to be out there right off the bat, I think we won't play those guys in this game."

Canales also shared that Kenny Pickett will start the game for the Panthers Thursday night. As for how long he plays, that remains to be seen.