Training Camp Observations: Kenny Pickett to start Hall of Fame Game

Canales clarified that no starters were expected, though there are some competitive positions on the team which could see some regulars appear.

"There are some competition battles for starting positions where guys will have an opportunity to play a little bit," he said. "But some of the guys we're expecting to be out there right off the bat, I think we won't play those guys in this game."

Canales has generally leaned into work in joint practices instead of a ton of preseason game reps for most of the starters so that they can work on specific things in controlled environments. But having a fourth preseason game gives them more opportunities to see people.

"This does present kind of a unique situation," he said. "We report early, we got a little bit of extra time that does give us a chance to evaluate our players. There's always things that show up in the first three to five days of camp, whether it's ankle, knee, back, calf, hamstring, whatever. There's stuff that guys may come in with that aren't that present once you start playing football. So we've had an opportunity for a couple of guys that we've held out of some practices to catch those and really gain that time on the back end.