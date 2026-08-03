Training Camp Observations: Kenny Pickett to start Hall of Fame Game

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that quarterback Kenny Pickett would start the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night against the Cardinals.
Pickett's expected to play a few series, with the rest of the work to be handled by undrafted rookie Haynes King.
Starters generally do not play in the extra preseason game, so it's no surprise that Bryce Young won't play in Canton, Ohio.
"We have a good number of guys that will be helping out early on in the game, just because we don't want to overload any one particular group on our team," Canales said. "We do have practices leading into the game, and we have practices coming out of it, so I felt that with a number of guys being out there, being able to take a couple of series will really help the whole group, and we just need the football.
"So I'm excited about it, and Kenny is excited as well as the rest of the group, and they've been talking a lot about it."
Canales clarified that no starters were expected, though there are some competitive positions on the team which could see some regulars appear.
"There are some competition battles for starting positions where guys will have an opportunity to play a little bit," he said. "But some of the guys we're expecting to be out there right off the bat, I think we won't play those guys in this game."
Canales has generally leaned into work in joint practices instead of a ton of preseason game reps for most of the starters so that they can work on specific things in controlled environments. But having a fourth preseason game gives them more opportunities to see people.
"This does present kind of a unique situation," he said. "We report early, we got a little bit of extra time that does give us a chance to evaluate our players. There's always things that show up in the first three to five days of camp, whether it's ankle, knee, back, calf, hamstring, whatever. There's stuff that guys may come in with that aren't that present once you start playing football. So we've had an opportunity for a couple of guys that we've held out of some practices to catch those and really gain that time on the back end.
"So that was one part of it. The second part is just figuring out how to play four preseason games again. It's been a while for me since we've gone to the three-preseason-game kind of rotation, but this is valuable. These are valuable opportunities for all these guys fighting for these positions, whether it's on the active roster or practice squad, just more game reps to be able to see what they can do and how they can take the game plan and make it come alive on the field.
Franks steps up for back-to-back plays
Feleipe Franks has spent the past five years transitioning from quarterback to tight end, something that is easier said than done. He's spent that career oscillating between the Panthers and the Falcons, though, so Dave Canales has seen his growth up close, as they mold the former college passer into a piece in the passing game.
"Most quarterbacks I've been around have amazing hands, but it's all the other stuff," explained Canales. "It's blocking in line. It's how you fit into the run game, play actions, and then the dropback pass game and filling zones.
"Those are all lessons that Feleipe is still accumulating while he's had a chance to really make an impact as a special teams player. That's why we try to preach it to our guys. When you can contribute in special teams, you buy yourself time to develop in your position, whether it's offense or defense. But special teams is really critical, really important to us here, so that's where it starts."
In 2024, his last season in Carolina (he spent 2025 in Atlanta), Franks played 68 percent of his snaps on special teams and just five percent on offense. His immersion into the position, though, has led to a grasp of the offense that turned into his best camp performance yet on Monday.
During a final two-minute move-the-ball drill, Young, feeling pressure in the pocket, needed to get rid of the ball quickly. So he fired a dart to Franks in the flat, where the tight end held on tight for the completion.
The next play, Young found Franks again, this time deep over the middle, essentially sending a high-flyer to center field. Franks pulled in the big completion that moved the offense far downfield, and took a big hit from safety Tre'von Moehrig as he made the catch, holding on as he went to the ground.
Franks was a part of the first fight in camp last week, and Canales spoke to the tight end afterward, reminding him every action has an equal opposite reaction, such as a push or punch resulting in a 15-yard penalty. So Monday, when Franks came up from the ground calmly, only indicating a first down but not retaliating for the hard hit (that drew a flag as well), it was an example of the cool head Canales wants his players to keep.
"He's one of us," joked Canales of his tight end in the moment. "His response was great. He pops up, signals a first down.
"Now the clock is running, we're in a 2-minute drill. We can't put the ball on the ground. You catch the ball, you get knocked down, whatever, the ball's got to stay right there on the hash and hand it to the center.
"I know you're excited, but we, we needed a touchdown to win the drill, so now we just take the next step, right? It's part of the progression, but Feleipe has been doing a great job, just playing his butt off, playing a physical style of football which we love, and so I'm glad he was able to make a big play on that drive.
"I love seeing Feleipe just continue to grow in our scheme."
Injury updates, the good kind
The Panthers got some guys back on the field who hadn't been practicing, with tight ends Mitchell Evans (ankle) and Tommy Tremble (knee) back in pads, along with right guard Robert Hunt (back).
They also activated defensive tackle Bobby Brown III from the NFI list earlier in the day, so they had a few more familiar faces.
"That's all part of starting camp a week earlier, all those guys kind of working through some things, working through some nicks here and there," he said. "And we were able to just attack it here in our facilities and get them in return to play, address those issues so that we can get them back on the field when they were ready. And so we've gone through these processes with them.
"It feels good to have a fuller group than we've had."
They're still without left guard Damien Lewis (calf), and replacement guard Saahdiq Charles is dealing with a calf issue they want to check out.
Some special guests take in practice
The Panthers had some special guests at practice Monday morning, familiar faces to the area.
Charlotte native and NBA player Seth Curry was on hand, along with his brother-in-law, Damien Lee (who also spent time in the NBA). Curry grew up in Charlotte while his dad, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets.
Former Panthers general manager Bill Polian and former Panthers offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz were also on hand. Both are now with SiriusXM NFL Radio, and are broadcasting from here Monday afternoon from 3-5 p.m.
Schwartz made sure to take time with some of the offensive linemen beforehand, offering tips and tricks, and Polian caught up with GM Dan Morgan and Canales before practice as well.
View some of Monday's best snaps from Panthers training camp practice.