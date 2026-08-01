Asher's Perfect Day: How the Panthers helped make his wish come true

After he made a couple of baskets, effectively beating Young and Pickett in that game of pick-up, they asked if he was ready to go to the locker room. He was all too happy to follow along, throwing a "bye" over his shoulder to his parents, but not a second glance, leaving them both laughing through happy tears.

Asher was getting his wish, and they were getting theirs; to watch their son thrive despite it all.

"So many of these kids, all they know about whatever their medical condition is, is sad and heavy and frustrating and lonely," dwelled Ashley. "Asher, he loves to run, but he just can't run like everybody else. He would love to play football, but as he grows, his ability to keep up with his peers is just not going to be there.

"So to be able to have this thing be a part of his memory, and we get to do it because his heart is special, it's different than everybody else's, but because of that, we get to have this experience," she trailed off.

Added Evan, of what his son has taught him with his fierce independence and zest, "Even with limits, you're not limited. I feel like, with his heart and the things that he's gone through in his life, he doesn't seem fazed. He doesn't think back to those moments; he doesn't let that hold him back.