Panthers place Chris Brazzell on injured reserve, sign a tight end

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth at tight end on Friday before Fan Fest.
The team signed tight end Chamon Metayer on Friday.
He played collegiately at Cincinnati and Arizona State, and was in Steelers camp earlier this summer.
To make room for him on the roster, they placed wide receiver Chris Brazzell II on injured reserve.
Brazzell suffered a knee injury in practice on Wednesday and will need season-ending surgery on his lateral collateral ligament.
Take a look inside the Panthers' training camp practice on Wednesday.