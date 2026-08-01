Fan Fest Observations: Energy in the building was high again

Injury updates, including Chris Brazzell update

The Panthers were without a few regulars Friday night, but Canales said that defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Devin Lloyd were just veteran rest days, based on a planned cadence of work.

Tight end Tommy Tremble was out with some knee soreness, but they're hoping to get him back in a few days.

The team was still without starting guards Robert Hunt (back) and Damien Lewis (calf), and Saahdiq Charles and Chandler Zavala continued to work with the ones there.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II didn't make it to his first Fan Fest, but he made it out to the field to be with his teammates.

Brazzell was placed on injured reserve Friday. He needs season-ending surgery on his left knee to repair a torn lateral collateral ligament. But he was on the sidelines Friday night on a souped-up scooter, able to stay connected to the team.

Canales said after gathering all the information from a second opinion and specialists, the decision was made to go ahead with the surgery.