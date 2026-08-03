Panthers activate Bobby Brown from NFI list

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting some depth back on the defensive line.
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III was activated from the non-football injury list and will be on the practice field Monday.
Brown was placed on the list before the start of camp because of a hamstring injury suffered during offseason workouts.
Getting him back will be helpful for a group that was running a little thin and needed reinforcements. They signed a couple of free agents since the start of camp to keep the numbers up.
Go behind-the-scenes of Make-A-Wish day with Asher Harvey. The bustling six-year-old signed an "official" contract with general manager Dan Morgan and met up with head coach Dave Canales and the entire team before making his Panthers debut during the team's open practice at Fan Fest.