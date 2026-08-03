 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers activate Bobby Brown from NFI list

Aug 03, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers Mandatory Mini Camp on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting some depth back on the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III was activated from the non-football injury list and will be on the practice field Monday.

Brown was placed on the list before the start of camp because of a hamstring injury suffered during offseason workouts.

Getting him back will be helpful for a group that was running a little thin and needed reinforcements. They signed a couple of free agents since the start of camp to keep the numbers up.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Make-A-Wish dream for Asher Harvey

Go behind-the-scenes of Make-A-Wish day with Asher Harvey. The bustling six-year-old signed an "official" contract with general manager Dan Morgan and met up with head coach Dave Canales and the entire team before making his Panthers debut during the team's open practice at Fan Fest.

SB108918
1 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100032
2 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100122
3 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100241
4 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100294
5 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100364
6 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100397
7 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100509
8 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100570
9 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100822 2
10 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100914
11 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100932
12 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB100943
13 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB101235 1
14 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB101492
15 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB101538
16 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB101598
17 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB108947
18 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB108975
19 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB109033 1
20 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB109047
21 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB109292
22 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303565
23 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303624
24 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303644
25 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303664
26 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303676
27 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303725
28 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303731
29 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303750
30 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303769
31 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303820
32 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303838
33 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303875
34 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303889
35 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303909
36 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303922
37 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303928
38 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303958
39 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303971
40 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB303997
41 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304017
42 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304025
43 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304033 1
44 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304074
45 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304096
46 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304134
47 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304100
48 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304114
49 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304159
50 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304162 1
51 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB105904
52 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB105968
53 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB105975
54 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106022
55 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106037
56 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106071
57 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106082
58 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106087
59 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106209
60 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106219
61 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106310
62 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106365
63 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304797
64 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106981
65 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB304916
66 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106613
67 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106775
68 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106625
69 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB305028
70 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106765
71 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106652
72 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB305088
73 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106996
74 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106589
75 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106405
76 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106622
77 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106644
78 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106422
79 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106551
80 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106716
81 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB305183
82 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB107073
83 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106617
84 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106690
85 / 86
Sarah Boeke
SB106616
86 / 86
Sarah Boeke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Current Panthers players grateful to be "close to greatness," and learn from Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly

Guys on the 2026 team are used to seeing Kuechly around Bank of America Stadium, but they try to remind themselves that not every team has a legend of his stature walking the halls the way he does.

news

Dave Canales and Brad Idzik fully step into their new roles for the Panthers

The head coach and offensive coordinator changed their play-calling roles this offseason. And as the Panthers settle into training camp, Canales and Bryce Young reflect on the differences.

news

How Luke Kuechly learns: Inside the obsessive note-taking and methods of a Hall of Famer

It always seemed like Luke Kuechly was a step ahead of the opposing offense. But getting there required him to write things and say things repeatedly to himself, filling notebooks and whiteboards and all the quiet spaces just before he fell asleep.

news

Coaching Luke Kuechly brought its own kind of pressure

Because the Hall of Fame linebacker was so thorough in his notes and preparation, coaches were challenged daily to make sure they were meeting his level. And they had to be willing to adapt.

news

From Xavier Legette to a deep group, Panthers receivers adapting to life without Chris Brazzell

Even as a rookie, Brazzell had shown signs he could impact the Panthers receiving corps and passing game. But after a season-ending injury, Dave Canales and crew are adapting, looking for answers amongst their crew.

news

Asher's Perfect Day: How the Panthers helped make his wish come true

The Panthers partnered with Make-A-Wish to bring a young North Carolina 6-year-old to Fan Fest for the day. From joining the QB room to scoring the final touchdown, Asher Harvey lived his perfect day.

news

Luke Kuechly's sense of humor: Locker room "instigator," subtle prankster

The Hall of Fame linebacker was as serious as they come on the field. But he had a sense of humor that eventually emerged, including one of the most legendary locker room pranks at the expense of Cam Newton.

news

Play of the Day: Brycen Tremayne and Kenny Pickett connect for an explosive score

Tremayne has earned trust from his quarterbacks with impeccable timing and understanding of the offense. It showed up on the Play of the Day during Fan Fest.

news

Fan Fest Observations: Energy in the building was high again

Dave Canales loved the juice in Bank of America Stadium, in the first appearance since last year's playoff game. Plus more from Friday's practice.

news

Fans can expect all kind of fireworks at Panthers Fan Fest

The Panthers will host a live scrimmage Friday night, as fans get to watch the 2026 team live for the first time. Dave Canales teased exciting developments for the practice.

news

Panthers place Chris Brazzell on injured reserve, sign a tight end

The team added depth at tight end on Friday before Fan Fest, after placing the rookie wide receiver on IR after a season-ending knee injury.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising