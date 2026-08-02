Coaching Luke Kuechly brought its own kind of pressure

"Yes, because if your ego is more important, you're going to make bad decisions as a coach, in my opinion," Rivera said when asked if there was pressure coaching a player of his caliber. "But if a guy's willing to challenge you and say, 'Hey, what about this?' That's the best thing going. You've just got to be able to handle it and accept it that he just may know something that you don't.

"I know this: a couple of times, if there was something that, that didn't fit the guys, I would throw it out. And I think sometimes you need to do that. Why? Because you're telling the players, 'Hey, I trust you.' And at the same time, if he comes back and says, 'Hey, what about this, this, and this,' you can go, 'You know what, you're right, let's put that in.'

"When you do that, now you're telling the guy you do trust him, but at the same time, you've got to go out and do it right now, because you have some ownership. There's an art to coaching guys like that, and I think some of the things that we tried to do with them were the right things, and that was to trust him, and at the same time, show that we believe them."

If you have the ability to coach a Luke Kuechly, those are things you have to do.