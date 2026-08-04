Dave Canales: Xavier Legette will be evaluated, but cleared of concussion

CHARLOTTE — Xavier Legette will be evaluated for a stinger, Dave Canales said, after landing hard on a play during Tuesday's training camp practice. He was cleared of a concussion quickly.

"Made a really nice play, high pointed it. Cam Miller's in great position. Went down really hard," Canales recapped. "Went in, evaluated him, cleared him of a concussion, but it looks like a stinger, so we're going to evaluate him more over the next day or so and just make sure that he's in the right spot."

The receiver went up for a ball in the end zone (which he caught) but, while twisting his body around to stay in bounds, ended up landing on his back. He seemed just to be catching his breath for a second before he asked Jonathon Brooks to bring a trainer over.

As trainers attended to him on the ground, Chuba Hubbard, Bryce Young, and Tommy Tremble knelt close by, refusing to leave him. After Dave Canales and Dan Morgan spoke to him for a few moments, trainers brought out the cart. Legette was able to walk the few steps to the cart on his own.

Players and coaches came over to dap him up before exiting the field, and Legette was laughing and smiling as he spoke to them. Canales confirmed Legette wouldn't have played in Thursday nights Hall of Fame game anyways (starters will be held out) so they now have time to ensure he's feeling fine before returning.

"We have a nice little window here," Canales said. "He wouldn't be playing in this game, but we have a nice little window to get him turned around and just see where he's at."