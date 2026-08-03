Princely Umanmielen changed everything about his life; it's paying off on the field

That consistency and ability was Umanmielen's focus coming into camp. And he's already seeing it pay off.

"I was just telling my little brother not too long ago, I'm like, bro, there's no question if I was doing everything I'm doing now, I would have gone first round," predicted Umanmielen.

Granted, the consensus four-star recruit still went on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft (third round, No. 77 overall) after solid careers at Florida and Ole Miss. But the question around Umanmielen throughout college was always: can he play to his ceiling and ability every game? Because when he does, he seems unstoppable.

It's a question Umanmielen is ready to answer, definitively, yes. And he's making sure his brother, an outside linebacker at LSU, doesn't create the same narrative.