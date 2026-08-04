Luke Kuechly became a mentor early, as he led by example

With all of that, Rivera kept thinking during Kuechly's career that he'd inevitably end up coaching (even if it's only middle school football at this point).

"It looked like a guy that was going to evolve into a head coach in the NFL," Rivera said. "I always thought that if he ever wanted to coach, he could coach. And I still believe that if he ever wanted to get in the NFL, he'd be successful because when you're that kind of person, you can set the example, but you can also have the credibility. And when you get up there and tell guys, 'Hey, I'm just telling you this is what you want to be successful, do these things.'"

That communication looked a little different depending on who he was coaching up.

With Thomas Davis, it was tough love. With a Klein or a Thompson or a Ben Jacobs or a David Mayo, it was gentler.

"So him and Thomas have nothing but love for each other, but they're also like brothers, and you know, sometimes brothers do what they argue, and they fuss at each other," linebackers coach Al Holcomb laughed. "So at the end of the day it was always those two against me. I was never right, even though I was right."

But when other young players needed a hand, he was always there.

"My whole mindset was to develop an environment in which these guys love coming to work every day, and it didn't feel like they were coming to work," Holcomb said. "So when Shaq Thompson was drafted, when AJ Klein was drafted, when we got Ben, all these guys, David Mayo, it was just they were just indoctrinated into the culture in that room and into our defense, and they were treated like brothers. They were all treated like brothers, and there wasn't any outcast in that room.