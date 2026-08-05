As a rookie, Luke Kuechly entered a linebackers room at a crossroads

"It was amazing the way two polar opposites came together," Davis laughed. "Luke was a phenomenal player. I think Luke never gets the credit that he really deserves as an athlete. People always talk about how smart he is and how he's able to dissect plays beforehand. You can do that all day, but if you don't have the speed, if you don't have the athleticism and the wherewithal to be able to get to the plate after you know what's coming, then none of that s--- matters. He also was fast. He also was physical, and he loved the game of football. So those are the components that really made Luke Kuechly who he was, along with his competitive nature.

"He was another guy that absolutely loved to compete in everything that he did, man, and it just boded well with what we were able to do together because there was no point, whether it was practice, whether it was the meeting room, whether it was on the field, that we weren't competing against each other."

And as Davis grew to respect the competitor and watch him work, their personal bond became stronger with every passing day.

"We were fine, and the reason why is because of Luke, right?" Davis said. "No matter how upset you wanted to be with Luke, no matter how much of a grudge you wanted to have against him, it wasn't his fault, right? It's the business of the NFL. Like they have to do things that are pertinent and that they feel like is important to do for the football team. And at the end of the day, you still are a player, and you still have emotions, you still have feelings, you're still going to feel a certain kind of way when certain things happen because in your head you're being told that we believe in you, but realistically, we don't really believe in you. We're going to draft a player to replace you.