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Play of the Day: Bryce Young to Brycen Tremayne lights up the offense

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:26 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE — From the moment Bryce Young lined up behind center in the team passing drill, it was clear he wanted to make a point.

Intensity and tempers had been ramping up throughout the Panthers' Tuesday training camp practice, and Dave Canales challenged his team to funnel it into their play. Young, still upset with a play that fell apart in the previous drill, practically glared at every defender across the way.

He dropped back, eyeing Chuba Hubbard on a deep crosser. The defense followed and covered up the back, drawing the eyes of everyone on the sideline as well. Young held them there, seemingly keeping his focus on Hubbard, while the entire time, he was imperceptibly cutting his eyes just behind Hubbard.

With everyone watching the running back, no one noticed Brycen Tremayne slipping just a little deeper downfield, running almost the same route, letting Hubbard pull the defenders, and coming out the other side completely uncovered.

Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

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Young sent it flying high with a zip that was almost audible. The response certainly was.

Tremayne pulled in the over-the-shoulder pass and strolled into the end zone as a chorus of "Oh my God" echoed from the offensive sideline. Tremayne let the ball casually fall to the ground and strutted back to midfield where Tetairoa McMillan was waiting with elated dance moves.

The play had Hubbard and Tremayne both built in as options. It was a matter of who Young felt was the better choice. He made the right one.

"It's a part of the design, and Bryce has two options on that play right there," explained Canales. "He took the shot down to BT, so we're glad about that. Chuba on that one is usually used as like a checkdown type of situation, but once the play starts to extend, it almost turns into a scramble play of sorts. But it was a really nice connection."

Brycen Tremayne is seen during during Carolina Panthers Training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers

Now, we're obligated to say the official waved it off, declaring Tremayne out of bounds before both feet were down. Canales, in true offensive-minded coach fashion, wants to see the review before making a declaration.

"The official said it was not a catch," he shrugged. "We got to go to the tape because that was the deciding factor for that drill. So that'll be reviewed."

When the Panthers "review" a practice play after the fact, if it looks like a tie between the offensive and defensive player (or in this case, an offensive player and a sideline), Canales makes the team settle it a different way. The de facto choice is a shoot-off using the hoop in the team meeting room.

"I'm a new guy, but how it's been going is whoever has that controversial play, we usually get those two guys up, and they shoot off," explained Kenny Pickett. "I think we've done two rookies one time; that was fun: offensive line and defensive lineman. Monroe was up there shooting. He looked all right. He'll work on it a little bit.

"DBs and receivers, they can shoot. Bryce can really shoot. I can tell he spent some time in there shooting. It's a home court rim for him. Yeah, it's fun. It's a little fun thing Dave does."

However it's handled after the review, the important thing is a winner is decided.

"We might have a shoot-off in the team meeting. We might putt. We might do a quiz," said Canales. "You never know. We just throw something at the guys because we never end on a tie."

Whether or not the review gods are kind to Tremayne, the impact he continues to have on this receiving corps (especially with Chris Brazzell II now out for his rookie season), the well-designed and executed play, and Young's determination to make it happen are all things the Panthers can take off the practice field and to the game.

PHOTOS | Training camp | 8/4

Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Tuesday, August 4.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jimmy Horn Jr. is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DT Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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DT Lee Hunter is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tywone Malone is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tywone Malone is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
S Nick Scott, S Isaiah Simmons, LB Claudin Cherelus and DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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S Nick Scott, S Isaiah Simmons, LB Claudin Cherelus and DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young, Will Harriger and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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QB Bryce Young, Will Harriger and Kenny Pickett are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Maema Njongmeta, Maz Mwansa, Jackson Kuwatch, Pete Hanson, Trevin Wallace, LB Devin Lloyd and LB Bam Martin-Scott are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Maema Njongmeta, Maz Mwansa, Jackson Kuwatch, Pete Hanson, Trevin Wallace, LB Devin Lloyd and LB Bam Martin-Scott are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Robert Rochell and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Robert Rochell and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Will Lee III and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Will Lee III and Tommy Tremble are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Miles Davis is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tyrek Funderburk is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jared Harrison-Hunte is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Jaycee Horn is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Monroe Freeling is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
T Albert Reese and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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T Albert Reese and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
CB Devonta Smith and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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CB Devonta Smith and Corey Thornton are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Brycen Tremayne is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tommy Tremble is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Thomas Incoom is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Albert Reese IV is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
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