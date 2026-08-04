Play of the Day: Bryce Young to Brycen Tremayne lights up the offense

"I'm a new guy, but how it's been going is whoever has that controversial play, we usually get those two guys up, and they shoot off," explained Kenny Pickett. "I think we've done two rookies one time; that was fun: offensive line and defensive lineman. Monroe was up there shooting. He looked all right. He'll work on it a little bit.

"DBs and receivers, they can shoot. Bryce can really shoot. I can tell he spent some time in there shooting. It's a home court rim for him. Yeah, it's fun. It's a little fun thing Dave does."

However it's handled after the review, the important thing is a winner is decided.

"We might have a shoot-off in the team meeting. We might putt. We might do a quiz," said Canales. "You never know. We just throw something at the guys because we never end on a tie."