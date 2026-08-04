Play of the Day: Bryce Young to Brycen Tremayne lights up the offense

CHARLOTTE — From the moment Bryce Young lined up behind center in the team passing drill, it was clear he wanted to make a point.
Intensity and tempers had been ramping up throughout the Panthers' Tuesday training camp practice, and Dave Canales challenged his team to funnel it into their play. Young, still upset with a play that fell apart in the previous drill, practically glared at every defender across the way.
He dropped back, eyeing Chuba Hubbard on a deep crosser. The defense followed and covered up the back, drawing the eyes of everyone on the sideline as well. Young held them there, seemingly keeping his focus on Hubbard, while the entire time, he was imperceptibly cutting his eyes just behind Hubbard.
With everyone watching the running back, no one noticed Brycen Tremayne slipping just a little deeper downfield, running almost the same route, letting Hubbard pull the defenders, and coming out the other side completely uncovered.
Young sent it flying high with a zip that was almost audible. The response certainly was.
Tremayne pulled in the over-the-shoulder pass and strolled into the end zone as a chorus of "Oh my God" echoed from the offensive sideline. Tremayne let the ball casually fall to the ground and strutted back to midfield where Tetairoa McMillan was waiting with elated dance moves.
The play had Hubbard and Tremayne both built in as options. It was a matter of who Young felt was the better choice. He made the right one.
"It's a part of the design, and Bryce has two options on that play right there," explained Canales. "He took the shot down to BT, so we're glad about that. Chuba on that one is usually used as like a checkdown type of situation, but once the play starts to extend, it almost turns into a scramble play of sorts. But it was a really nice connection."
Now, we're obligated to say the official waved it off, declaring Tremayne out of bounds before both feet were down. Canales, in true offensive-minded coach fashion, wants to see the review before making a declaration.
"The official said it was not a catch," he shrugged. "We got to go to the tape because that was the deciding factor for that drill. So that'll be reviewed."
When the Panthers "review" a practice play after the fact, if it looks like a tie between the offensive and defensive player (or in this case, an offensive player and a sideline), Canales makes the team settle it a different way. The de facto choice is a shoot-off using the hoop in the team meeting room.
"I'm a new guy, but how it's been going is whoever has that controversial play, we usually get those two guys up, and they shoot off," explained Kenny Pickett. "I think we've done two rookies one time; that was fun: offensive line and defensive lineman. Monroe was up there shooting. He looked all right. He'll work on it a little bit.
"DBs and receivers, they can shoot. Bryce can really shoot. I can tell he spent some time in there shooting. It's a home court rim for him. Yeah, it's fun. It's a little fun thing Dave does."
However it's handled after the review, the important thing is a winner is decided.
"We might have a shoot-off in the team meeting. We might putt. We might do a quiz," said Canales. "You never know. We just throw something at the guys because we never end on a tie."
Whether or not the review gods are kind to Tremayne, the impact he continues to have on this receiving corps (especially with Chris Brazzell II now out for his rookie season), the well-designed and executed play, and Young's determination to make it happen are all things the Panthers can take off the practice field and to the game.
Take a look at some of the best photos from Panthers training camp on Tuesday, August 4.