The rain eventually stopped. Luke Kuechly didn't. On the record-setting Rain Game of 2013

"That's one of the things that I feel like really forms the best duos, right?" Davis said. "When you go out there on Sundays, and you're competing against one another, and you no longer have to focus in on the offenses that you're playing against. It became a situation where we were trying to see who was going to be the person, not in a selfish way, but who was going to be the first person that had the biggest impact on the game amongst one another. And we would talk about it on the sideline, and I vividly remember playing the New Orleans Saints."