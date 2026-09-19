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How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Falcons in Week 2

Fans can watch the game on Fox and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

Sep 19, 2026 at 10:27 AM
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CHARLOTTE - Carolina is hitting the road to kick off their divisional race against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.

On The Call: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Sarah Kustok (sideline)

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WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

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Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), Jake Delhomme (analyst), and Sharon Thorsland (sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 10:00 a.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Jim Szoke

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.

NATIONAL RADIO BROADCAST: Compass Media Networks

On The Call: Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst), and Zach Gelb (studio host)

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM

On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

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Panthers Post Game Show

Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.

Apple | Spotify | iHeart

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