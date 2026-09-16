For Bryce Young, memories of Atlanta recede, but everyone else remembers

And not to spoil the fun, but Panthers head coach Dave Canales knows there's nothing necessarily particular to the place, as Young has continued to improve as he's gone along, as evidenced by the 361 yards and three touchdowns last week, with a rushing score to boot.

"I'm glad that he's found success playing in that stadium; I hope it happens again for Bryce to show up," Canales said. "But for me it's just about consistency; it's not about the team we're playing. I don't think there's any magical geographical thing behind this at all. But for Bryce, I just want to see him build off of last week. He had a phenomenal game in my opinion, but there are some things that he left out there that he knows he'd be up here telling you about the same plays, and I just want to see him take another step."