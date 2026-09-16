For Bryce Young, memories of Atlanta recede, but everyone else remembers

CHARLOTTE — It was the pass that launched a thousand memes. It's quite possibly the most replayed touchdown Bryce Young has ever thrown.
But good luck getting the Panthers quarterback to expound on the no-look touchdown to Tommy Tremble in Atlanta to close the 2024 season, because all his thoughts at the moment — at least the ones he'll talk about — are about Sunday's game at Atlanta.
"I remember that it was a long time ago," Young deadpanned on Wednesday after being prompted to talk about the throw itself and his Steph Curry-like reaction.
"Tommy did a great job, as he normally does," he continued. "Again, that's a play in a game from years ago. Right now it's about, about this week. That's in the past. The game starts on Sunday, it's going to be 0-0."
That's Bryce Young no-looking his way through a question he didn't feel like answering. That doesn't mean other people weren't willing to.
Tremble just laughed when it came up, because it comes up a lot.
"Honestly, yeah, I'd even say more than in my college tape or anything I had in college," Tremble said. "That's the one that always comes up these last few years. So it's fun to always revisit that, and it's always a fun memory when we go to Atlanta."
The pass was one thing, but Tremble was so wide open he'd have been hard to miss. But that didn't stop the buttoned-up Young from throwing his arms up in celebration and turning his back on the play long before Tremble caught it.
"It was just awesome; it's one of those things that you wouldn't even, . . . I remember seeing it after the game.
"I was like that was one of the coolest things I've ever seen, man. Like he's a baller and that's what ballers do."
Of course, Young wasn't the only one not looking, or seeing where it went. Or hearing it.
Veteran wideout David Moore was also in the pattern, crossing in front of the goal line.
"I was like, where the (expletive) did he throw it? But then I turned around, and I'm like, oh, that was bad-ass," Moore laughed, breaking into the SportsCenter music. "That was a 'Da-da-da, da-na-na.' That's kind of what I thought for sure.
"As he was throwing it, it looked like he was throwing it to me because it just skipped my head, and I'm like, who was that going to, man? Then I followed the wind. I looked back, and it's Tommy for the dub. I thought he missed me, I heard it go by, but then you turn, and it's like, 'Now I see the vision.'"
Speaking of vision, tight end Feleipe Franks was in his first season with the Panthers after his first stint with the Falcons (he'd go back to Atlanta in 2025, and come back here this offseason), so he knew his best chance to see a play he wasn't involved with was to look at the giant video boards that encircle the field.
"I was probably trying to catch my breath, like just watching it on the big screen," Franks laughed. "But yes, that is always the best view.
"Like, to do that in football is so crazy, and then obviously the Tommy part is awesome, but he's just as clutch as it comes, man. I mean, it's fun to watch."
Franks is a guy who likes to get after opponents on the field, and he'll stunt on them in a joint practice as well as a game. But he's also gotten to know Young over the course of the years as an opponent and a teammate, and he knows that the two of them only have so much in common.
"I think that it's such a great example of just his confidence in general and his confidence in the playbook, his confidence in Tommy, his confidence in the guys, the O-line up front," Franks said. "I mean, to me, it just shows nothing but his confidence. It's a great feeling when you go through the week, and you're so prepared that Sunday feels like you're playing a practice game, but you can see that in Bryce, it's just nothing but confidence.
"I love watching him when he starts to get out there and start dancing. I mean, it's awesome to me. It just tells me that he's just like so confident, playing free; it's fun to watch."
Of course, Young has had more than one good game against the Falcons. In five total games (4-1) against the Falcons, he's completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,133 yards, seven touchdowns and just two interceptions for a 95.3 rating, and he hasn't lost to the Falcons since the 2023 opener.
"I don't know what, it's something in the air down there or something like that; Bryce just activates, man," Tremble laughed. "So it's always fun, especially these last few years seeing him just go crazy every single time he's there."
And not to spoil the fun, but Panthers head coach Dave Canales knows there's nothing necessarily particular to the place, as Young has continued to improve as he's gone along, as evidenced by the 361 yards and three touchdowns last week, with a rushing score to boot.
If there's confidence, it's not just particular to Atlanta; it's growing everywhere.
"I'm glad that he's found success playing in that stadium; I hope it happens again for Bryce to show up," Canales said. "But for me it's just about consistency; it's not about the team we're playing. I don't think there's any magical geographical thing behind this at all. But for Bryce, I just want to see him build off of last week. He had a phenomenal game in my opinion, but there are some things that he left out there that he knows he'd be up here telling you about the same plays, and I just want to see him take another step."
And that's why Bryce Young was locked in and not really feeling the topic on Wednesday.
He left that for the rest of us.
Check out the best shots of Wednesday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.