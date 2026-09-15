Ask The Old Guy: On to the next one

------------------------------------------------------

My question is for the defense. I like what I saw from the offense; a few things to clean up, but the defense is my biggest concern. I am looking at how many rushing touchdowns, rushing yards, and huge chunks of yardage on rushing plays that we gave up. I want to know what Carolina has to do to fix this, because how is this becoming a consistent problem here that hasn't been addressed? Is the answer going back to a 4-3 or having to get a run stopper on the defensive line or at linebacker? Especially if our opponents know that all they have to do is run it on us. It is honestly frustrating, and I know it's the first game, but this should not be happening like this. — Darryl, Denver, CO

Totally understandable. It was bad. Guys were throwing around words like "unacceptable" on Sunday, and that was fair.

And you look at everything after one like that, but ultimately it's not about the structure of the defense. There's nothing inherent in a 3-4 that causes this kind of result. Four of the top six defenses in the league last year, and six of the top 10, run the same base front as the Panthers.

And even if you look at what the Panthers themselves have done, you see an improvement from last in the league to 16th in a single season (and getting Brown back on the field had a lot to do with that; he's just that impactful).

But I think when the numbers become as large and cartoonish as they were Sunday, it's hard to tell what they actually mean anymore. I mean, if you allow 150 yards on the ground, that probably means you're not very good at run defense that particular day. But 291 is so far off the graph I'm not sure that the extra 141 yards have any added meaning beyond "It's got to get better. "

It's a little like a story from last week that stuck in my head. The New York Times shared a picture of a coyote in the wild, with an actual roadrunner in its mouth.

My entire childhood was a lie.

Growing up when and where I did, most of what I know about world geography, physics, history, comedy, and opera (and all the other important stuff) came from cartoons, and never, not once, did the coyote catch the roadrunner. It didn't matter whether it included a pair of ACME rocket-powered skates, dehydrated boulders (just add water), or dynamite covered in bird seed; it never, ever worked. Despite being a Super Genius, and having the business card to prove it, Wile E. Coyote never got the bird.

So while I want to congratulate this one for his persistence, I don't know if he finally ran one down, took advantage of a distracted victim, or simply picked one up that got hit by a truck. We can't know what exactly any of it means, because it's so far outside the realm of expected outcomes that it's not even on the chart.

So I'm going to wait for a more complete picture, a few more data points at least, before I declare that the 2026 Panthers defense is this or that or anything in particular.