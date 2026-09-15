Ask The Old Guy: On to the next one

CHARLOTTE — Yeah, that wasn't great.
Fortunately, there's another one to focus on already.
One of the great gifts of the NFL is that there's always another one, which keeps you from spending a lot of time on the thing that just happened. And the Panthers will take that at the moment, after Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears.
There were so many surprising things about that one, including a couple of mistakes by one of the team's best players, Derrick Brown, leading to 14 points. He wasn't the only one; it's just jarring to see it coming from Brown, one of the leaders of the team, and one of the most conscientious and accountable people in the locker room.
But unexpected things go, it's right up there with the Spanish Inquisition.
But having watched the tape, documented the mistakes, and created a plan for what's next, the Panthers can blessedly move forward. Atlanta's not exactly the team you want to see after allowing a big rushing day, but that might be exactly what they need.
Onto the Mail, and thankfully I have asbestos gloves this week.
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My question is for the defense. I like what I saw from the offense; a few things to clean up, but the defense is my biggest concern. I am looking at how many rushing touchdowns, rushing yards, and huge chunks of yardage on rushing plays that we gave up. I want to know what Carolina has to do to fix this, because how is this becoming a consistent problem here that hasn't been addressed? Is the answer going back to a 4-3 or having to get a run stopper on the defensive line or at linebacker? Especially if our opponents know that all they have to do is run it on us. It is honestly frustrating, and I know it's the first game, but this should not be happening like this. — Darryl, Denver, CO
Totally understandable. It was bad. Guys were throwing around words like "unacceptable" on Sunday, and that was fair.
And you look at everything after one like that, but ultimately it's not about the structure of the defense. There's nothing inherent in a 3-4 that causes this kind of result. Four of the top six defenses in the league last year, and six of the top 10, run the same base front as the Panthers.
And even if you look at what the Panthers themselves have done, you see an improvement from last in the league to 16th in a single season (and getting Brown back on the field had a lot to do with that; he's just that impactful).
But I think when the numbers become as large and cartoonish as they were Sunday, it's hard to tell what they actually mean anymore. I mean, if you allow 150 yards on the ground, that probably means you're not very good at run defense that particular day. But 291 is so far off the graph I'm not sure that the extra 141 yards have any added meaning beyond "It's got to get better. "
It's a little like a story from last week that stuck in my head. The New York Times shared a picture of a coyote in the wild, with an actual roadrunner in its mouth.
My entire childhood was a lie.
Growing up when and where I did, most of what I know about world geography, physics, history, comedy, and opera (and all the other important stuff) came from cartoons, and never, not once, did the coyote catch the roadrunner. It didn't matter whether it included a pair of ACME rocket-powered skates, dehydrated boulders (just add water), or dynamite covered in bird seed; it never, ever worked. Despite being a Super Genius, and having the business card to prove it, Wile E. Coyote never got the bird.
So while I want to congratulate this one for his persistence, I don't know if he finally ran one down, took advantage of a distracted victim, or simply picked one up that got hit by a truck. We can't know what exactly any of it means, because it's so far outside the realm of expected outcomes that it's not even on the chart.
So I'm going to wait for a more complete picture, a few more data points at least, before I declare that the 2026 Panthers defense is this or that or anything in particular.
And I'll also be on the lookout for anvils, because they might just be falling out of the sky.
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Uncle DG, I understand it's one game of 16 that the Panthers will play this season. So I know it's good not to overreact. Having said that, Ejiro Evero's defense today looked absolutely terrible against the Bears, and I'm being polite. Allowing 52 points that the defense was responsible for. Allowing the Bears to have over 560 yards is definitely not something that you just move on from; it's something that, if you are Dan Morgan, you fire Evero. Going into the season, everyone talked about how great the defense is going to be. Instead of being great, they made the Bears look like the best offense in the NFL. I am embarrassed by how effortlessly the guys on defense played, not playing hard. What we saw against the Bears definitely doesn't represent what Keep Pounding is about. And I am hoping that the people in the building won't just pretend it's just one bad game and instead fire Evero and bring in a coach who is willing to put your best CB against the other team's best player on offense. — Shaked, Charlotte, NC
I love it when a question refutes its own premise so quickly.
So you acknowledge that it's the first game of a long season, and that you don't want to overreact, but then you overreact and call for a firing one game into the season anyway.
The progress they've made around here has been built on a long-term approach, and a degree of patience is required. Making that kind of change after one game doesn't follow the pattern that got them from two wins to five to eight and the playoffs.
(I told you they were coming in hot this week.)
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Hi Darin. I hope you are doing well. That was heartbreaking — 37 points is almost always enough to win a football game. Can you point out any and all positives on the defensive side to keep us calm and hopeful for next week? Thank you. — LeeAnne, Lincolnton, NC
I respect LeeAnne so much because to look at it this way requires a resilience and buoyancy of spirit that most people can't muster.
The only real positive to take is that it's over, and everyone involved has plenty of teaching tape to work on in the next week.
Again, when your best player (Brown) is making uncharacteristic mistakes, it's just not your day.
They were playing a handful of dudes for either the first time ever (like rookie defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback Will Lee III), or for the first time in expanded roles (like outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen, being asked to do more than just rush the passer). And hopefully, they all grow from it and improve.
That's probably true of all of us. So go out into the world and be more like LeeAnne.
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Well, there's nothing like a good old-fashioned low-scoring defensive head-knocker, right? Too soon? Not what any of us expected, but let's consider some positives. There were some impressive improvements on the offensive side of the ball, especially the connections between Bryce Young and Jalen Coker and the performance of Chuba Hubbard.
As far as the defense, I'm as shocked as anyone because so much was expected given the key, talented additions in the offseason. No one denies the talent of those signed to become Panthers, so it begs the question..is it the scheme? Or perhaps is it just a lack of sufficient time for the new parts to gel? There is an old coaches' adage that the most improvement a team makes is between Week 1 and Week 2. I hope those old coaches know what they are talking about. Keep Pounding! — Chuck, West Jefferson, NC
Chuck has hit on a salient point that I think we might have overlooked last week.
While a lot of key parts have a lot of experience here, it's also worth remembering that the defense included:
A starting linebacker in Bobby Okereke and a rotational defensive tackle in TeRah Edwards, who arrived two weeks before the opener.
A starting defensive tackle in Hunter who is playing a different game than he played in college, one with more responsibilities than just firing off the ball and trying to collapse pockets.
A fourth-round rookie in Lee who got stuck on an island outside while Jaycee Horn slid in to nickel in passing situations. Usually when a team sees that, they throw right at him, and the Bears did.
So while the personnel has improved as a whole — adding Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips was a huge upgrade — it's still coming together, which is another reason to give it a minute before we decide what exactly they are. That also gives them time to figure it out themselves.
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No question, just a few observations. I think there are thirty defensive coordinators who were glad they weren't playing the Bears on Sunday. Unfortunately, we were. They had a super-talented quarterback, two gifted running backs, a stable of receivers, and a gifted play caller. The rest of the league at least gets to see tape of those guys playing together. That said, our defense has to improve a lot for us to have a chance at a winning record. The areas we were undermanned in got taken advantage of.
I live in Colorado, and I vividly remember when the Dolphins hung 70 on the Broncos' defense several years ago. Hopefully we can improve quickly. All that to say, for the first time our offense looks capable of scoring enough to keep us in games, and if our defense has character, they will play much better. — Bob, Aurora, CO
Speaking of learning new personnel, we're figuring out how guys respond to certain situations.
And one of the things I learned Sunday is that Jaelan Phillips has a certain wisdom about him.
No one was happy about what happened, but it's a long season and a week-to-week league, so Phillips surveyed the scene and offered a succinct but salient point.
"I mean, sometimes good on good, you just get got," he said.
And that's what happened here. The Bears are good at offensive football, from play-calling to execution. Caleb Williams had a great day with his arms and his legs. And Ben Johnson's good at designing a run game, which set up a lot of explosive plays throughout the day.
That came together in a way that exposed a handful of flaws at once, and here they are.
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The Older Guy from Stuttgart checking in: Darin, what a season-opening game for sure; the Panthers and Bears making NFL History for the highest score in a first-season game, 59-37, 96 points. Even though we lost by 22 points is not terrible. I believe I saw an enormous improvement on both sides of the ball; we stayed neck and neck until the fourth quarter, and penalties, fumbles, and missed assignments allowed the Bears to slip away and close the game. I hope they learn from those mistakes, and next week we continue the hard pounding we witnessed tonight. The Bucs, Falcons, and Saints also lost their first games, so this loss didn't hurt us in the division.
Now the question is: do you think this game opened some eyes and turned some heads in the league? I think it is time for the Panthers to get some recognition. With that said, Go Panthers, Keep on Pounding, and something new to add: Start Pouncing. — Kenneth, Stuttgart, Germany
I think the defense would prefer a few days of not being noticed. But on the other side of the ball, sure.
Same rules apply, though. I want to see what it looks like for more than one week in a row (one of anything can't be a trend) before you assume it's going to stay that way forever. It's like Rudyard Kipling said, "If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat those two impostors just the same," then you're on the right track.
Sunday was a good day for Bryce Young. Any time you join Steve Beuerlein on any all-time list (as he did by throwing for more than 350 yards with three touchdowns and a rushing touchdown), that's a good thing. Also, if you haven't heard the story about Steve Beuerlein's game-winning touchdown in Green Bay in 1999, just ask Steve Beuerlein. He loves that one.
They already have the kind of lead receiver who draws a lot of attention (from opponents and the general public) in Tetairoa McMillan; now they have to keep adding.
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Good afternoon, Darin. I hope you and your family are doing well. I literally took the "offseason" off, so this is my first Mailbag submission of the 2026 season; I've missed you guys! Okay, so let's talk about yesterday's home season opener, shall we?
First, the offense. I was very happy and impressed with our offense. I hope that all of the Bryce Young haters are now pro-BY (or at least Neutral) after the productive game he played yesterday. Chuba: "That CAT can BALL!" Hubbard had a solid game running the ball. Jalen Coker had a great game. The O-line protected Bryce and opened up a lot of holes. The 37 points we scored should've been enough to win the ballgame. Kudos to the entire offense and that group of coaches.
Now, the defense. Darin, my parents taught me that if you can't say something nice or positive about someone or something, just don't say anything at all.
Darin, thanks for the work you do and do so well. I'm happy the new season is underway, and I look forward to better days ahead. Keep Pounding! — Jeff, Concord, NC
That was an excellent game for Young. Anything involving the Bears is going to carry an added burden of expectation for him, but he's always been good at compartmentalizing and keeping the focus on the main thing.
And it was also the first game with Brad Idzik in his ear rather than Dave Canales calling plays, and that's an adjustment.
So for him to play the way he played was commendable, but as he acknowledged, it's hard to celebrate too much in that situation. Kind of like when Muhsin Muhammad went over 100 catches in 2000 in Oakland, on a day when the team lost 52-9, and said: "amid all the ashes and rubble, a flower bloomed today." Moose wasn't wrong; he just didn't bother to read the room.
But to your point, Young, Coker, the run game (while they could) and the protection were all good. Now they have to continue to build on it.
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Hey Darin, just wanted to say thank you for all the updates you do. It has been a real bright spot for me since I am currently away from home and not able to watch and listen to the Panthers as much as I am used to. I know it's been talked about a lot, but with both Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton sidelined, how confident should we really be in Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling? Go Panthers and Keep Pounding! — Danny, Fort Bragg, NC
We do it for the people, Danny. Happy to help.
I've said it for a few weeks; I think one of the underestimated things that's happened this offseason is being able to withstand the loss of your two starting tackles. Generally, if that happens to a team, it's a disaster, and we've seen what that looks like at other positions in the recent past.
And not only has it not been a disaster, it's been OK.
Walker's a proven pass-protector, and fared well in the PFF metrics this week, allowing just one pressure over 46 pass-blocking snaps.
He also graded out well as a run-blocker, and that's a good sign, because that's the thing you miss when Ekwonu isn't on the field.
Freeling also had a pretty good debut for a rookie against a pretty good pass-rusher in Montez Sweat; he gave up a sack early but settled in nicely.
The two of them being able to hold up will be critical, because again, most teams can't just replace both starting tackles and keep it moving. But one week in, it looks like it could work.
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Thanks for taking my question. Reading your Rapid Reactions straight after the game, I agree this was a completely different game the Panthers have been playing to start the season recently, even with a loss! I believe we made too many self-inflicted wounds to be able to recover from. But I believe the defense can bounce back next week!! What a great showing by Bryce and the offense.
I was a little confused, to say the least, that the Panthers chose to wear black pants and helmets on such a very hot day. I understand the blue jersey was chosen recently, but I was of the opinion that the Panthers have the option to choose the color of pants and helmets they want. Don't get me wrong, I think today's colors are my favorite, but not when it is so hot! Who makes the decisions on the pants and helmets to be worn on the day of the game? — Ronnie, Boiling Springs, SC
There are a couple of factors at play here, and one of them is fashion. The white jerseys might be a little bit cooler, but players prefer the look of the blue or the black, and that carries some weight.
But it's an overall football decision, with a number of inputs. They consider the weather, of course, and they're wearing the white jerseys at all the road games, regardless of season. (The funny thing about this is people have complained about the team wearing white jerseys at home, and now they're going blue or black for everything at Bank of America Stadium, with the black jerseys making their debut here for the night game against the Lions in Week 4.)
The Panthers also had some help with the conditions. The league allowed teams to use free-standing shaded awnings over the benches for the first time, along with the misting fans that have become common on NFL sidelines. Previously, any shade for players had to be hand-held by someone, but this creates a bit of a break for multiple people.
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(Panthers) Football is coming. A wise man once said that you should never believe a thing simply because you want to believe it. However, if there were moral victories, the first game of an NFL season would be a place to start. If I remember correctly, wasn't everyone and their mama worried about the offense? We didn't score 37 once last year. I think that's a good sign. I think we know what we have on defense, but there are a lot of new faces AND Caleb Williams is the real deal. I have a sense that we will be seeing them again this season (fingers crossed).
I think tackling drills are on the agenda. What do you think? — Jonathan, Whittier, NC
Yeah, 37 is a lot of points, and that's usually enough. You and your mama are correct (your mama is always right); they didn't score that many in a game last season, and if they'd have done it in every game, they'd have gone 15-2 last year (with only New England and Buffalo topping that, and one of them ended up in the Super Bowl and the other one had an MVP quarterback).
Tackling drills get suggested a lot by fans, but oddly enough, less often by players in the league. Canales acknowledged that Tomlin had a point on Monday, but defended their approach.
"We practice about as hard as anybody; we're pretty much full contact, except we're not asking our guys to wrap tackle each other in practices," Canales said. "We had two joint practices that were very physical. There were some tackles that happened in those, and just because of the speed and the momentum of a guy, they go down because there is a collision that's expected. We know it's going to be a physical brand; we try to push the envelope on the physical end of it. I don't think that was our problem.
"I think the problem was just schematically, guys just fitting together to trust the fundamentals, and again, I'm not putting this all on the players. This is also the pressure on the coaches is like, look, they're just showing us what an entire training camp looked like of preparation."
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Darin, I really enjoyed your JJ Jansen article. He's been one of my favorites since his early days as a Panther. I used to attend Panthers training camp at Wofford at least twice each year. After practice, he was great about coming over to the fence and speaking on his way out from the outer fields. JJ's a truly nice guy.
Alas, there was something that caught my attention within your submission that I am now curious about. In each photograph provided, JJ has a long sleeve covering his right arm down to the cuff but on the left arm it is only down to his bicep.
Knowing your appreciation for any justification to talk to JJ, would you ask him what the reasoning behind this is? Thanks, from one OG to another. — Randall, Branchville, SC
There's clearly a reason, and that reason is looking good. He is, as the kids say, about that drip. (Neither of us has any idea whether kids still say that.)
Jansen acknowledged last year that his son and his relationship with former quarterback Andy Dalton were the keys to his interest in on-field fashion.
"I think Andy has been one of the foremost encouragers of my own personal swag adventure," Jansen said, and just by saying that sentence out loud, his swag decreased. "I went from zero swag to a lot of it here in the last couple of years. The two biggest influences have been my (then) 12-year-old son and Andy Dalton."
JJ has many thoughts on this topic, as you might imagine. JJ has many thoughts on many topics.
But the answer to this one is easy. He thinks it looks cool.
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I really enjoyed your piece on JJ Jansen. What struck me most wasn't 277 games or even turning 40. It was what his teammates had to say about him. Players are always willing to say something nice about a teammate: great guy, works hard, good teammate, very professional. But the comments about JJ were different. Player after player had something specific to say, like something he does, something he knows, or some particular quality they admire. That specificity made the admiration feel genuine. Nobody seemed to be searching for something nice to say. The reasons they respect JJ were already at the front of their minds. I thought that said as much about him as anything in the article.
But since this is Ask the Old Guy, I suppose I need a question. Has JJ ever said how long he hopes to play? Surely 44 should be the minimum, just to match his jersey number. And after that, I think they should just change his number every year. As it stands now, 45 should be no problem. But Jackson Kuwatch might want to watch out if JJ reaches 46. — Dan, Greenville, SC
Thanks, Dan, and yes, the guys in the locker room don't mind talking about Jansen, because there's a real level of respect there. Jansen's under no illusion that he's the most athletic guy in the room, or even close, but he is excellent at his very particular skill, and within the parameters he's asked to participate, he excels. And they see the work, because to stay in the league at 40 requires a very special drive. (Spite helps, as Jansen is more athletic now than he was when the team used a draft pick on a snapper in 2021, and improving performance at the age when it usually declines is a significant accomplishement.)
As for his long-range plans, he's said he wants to keep going, but hasn't set an end point for it. Not that many people in the league get to make the decision, and he knows it could get made for him someday. But he's also earned his time and the respect he has in the locker room.
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Why is JJ Jansen's name JJ if his full name is Jeffrey Richard Jansen? Why JJ instead of JR? — Zach, Evanston, IL
Well, as you might imagine, there's a story behind that. And as Jansen himself pointed out this week, "these things eventually turn into 'Roast JJ.'" We kid because we care.
As it turns out, this is another byproduct of him being old. Since he was born in 1986, he arrived right in the middle of an epic run of the television show "Dallas," which featured the unscrupulous heir to the Ewing Oil fortune and Southfork Ranch, John Ross Ewing. Or, as he was known on the show, J.R.
Since you weren't alive then, suffice it to say J.R. Ewing was not a great guy. He made so many people mad with his cheating (business associates, women, and family members alike) that the Season 3 cliffhanger covered the mysterious shooting in his own home that left his future very much up in the air. (And if you were alive in 1980, you are well familiar with the phrase "Who shot J.R.?")
And since Jansen's grandparents were good people who didn't want their precious young grandson to be saddled with all the references to the nefarious Larry Hagman character, they just called him JJ instead.
As Paul Harvey used to say (and there's another 80s-and-earlier reference for you), "Now you know the rest of the story," so you can safely GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.
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I was in touch a few months ago to ask about International Pathway players, specifically Mapalo Mwansa, who hails from my part of the world, and I wanted to check in on his progress based on what you have been able to observe. I'm really pleased he made the practice squad and am hoping he might one day make the game-day roster. Chances may be slim, but what do you think?
I also wanted to give love and a huge shoutout to another Brit and former Panther who announced their retirement this offseason, Efe Obada. As mentioned in my last question, he was one of the reasons I started following the Panthers, and I know he has inspired many others with his incredible story and Keep Pounding mentality. What a legend. — Jon, London, UK
Both are fabulous stories, and Obada was the first product of the league's international pipeline to make a roster on his own merits, without a roster exemption. And he was a key part of a lot of good Panthers defenses.
Mwansa being on the practice squad allows him to continue his football education. He had little to no background in the sport when he began a little over a year ago. He's an athlete, and when you watch linebackers do individual drills, he might be the fastest among them. But he's learning the sport from scratch.
He's gotten playing time in the preseason, and he's a regular on the scout teams here (and is willing to jump in and do anything). That eagerness to learn is evident, and that's part of the reason the team continues to develop him. Coaches aren't going to spend all their time working with someone if they don't enjoy the work.
I could see him playing in the league someday; his speed and athleticism make him a born special teamer. But he's a second-year student with a bunch of dudes who have been doing this their whole lives. That's a big mountain to climb.
But Maz keeps climbing, and he does it with a smile on his face.
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Good morning. From an older-than-the-old guy: the sun is rising, the offense is looking promising, all the other NFC South teams lost, and the coaching staff still has a week to prep for the Falcons. I really don't have an X and O question. However, I want to send out a shoutout to various behind-the-scenes personnel.
As my wife has limited mobility, it does make it tougher to continue to attend the games as we have done for years. With the partnership between the Panthers and Atrium, the handicap shuttle service is outstanding. The shuttle drivers were great in assisting in getting her and her wheelchair into/out of the vans. Staff inside were very helpful. We were looking for a game day pin, and at one of the team stores they said they were sold out. Before we could roll down to the next store, one of the members came running and said they did find one. Also, a shoutout to a new addition to the Panthers account staff, Gracie, who assisted us in getting us down to the tunnel walk and situated so my wife could see the players heading out.
Sorry to be so long, but it takes an entire team to make it a true game day operation. Looking forward to the rebound next week. Keep Pounding — Tom, Trent Woods, NC
We do it for the people.
Man, this letter made my day. Thanks, Tom. I appreciate you taking the time to write in. (I also made sure to pass this along to Gracie's supervisor.) As life wisdom goes, "take care of the people who take care of the people" is one of my favorites, so Gracie deserves that much.
I'm also making you this week's Friend Of The Mailbag, because taking the time to say thank you for things that go well instead of just hollering about things that went poorly takes character.
May it become contagious.
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Tough loss yesterday. I'm glad we are no longer a team looking for moral victories, but as a fan, I was proud of the way the team battled and was able to bounce back at multiple points in the game. Sometimes you just run into a team on their day. I believe the defense will turn it around sooner rather than later.
I was able to spend some time in the mountains this past weekend with my family. We saw a few flyers for an upcoming Liver Mush Festival in Shelby. My wife is a big fan of liver mush and mentioned going. Knowing your affinity for the mountains and Bojanglers on a biscuit, have you ever been to the festival? — Dustin, Albemarle, NC
Here's how cool livermush is — it has two festivals in North Carolina. The one in Shelby is always in the fall, when my availability is sometimes complicated. But they also have one in Marion in June that I need to get to.
Livermush is one the things God him or herself put on this Earth to prove to us they want us to be happy. It's delicious, and because the name or the texture goobs people out, that means there's more for the rest of us. My friends from the Northeast have scrapple, which is close, but nothing compares to a block of Neese's, sliced and fried and served alongside the breakfast starches of your choice.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
Quick! Moving into college for real today for orientation - I'm wearing my Mailbag shirt - any tips on how to explain my FOTM shirt with all the people I'll be meeting from all over the globe? — Zach, Evanston, IL
Your savoir-faire will introduce itself before you can get all the way through the door, and they will immediately recognize you as a man of style before you say a word. If they ask (and they will ask), tell them it's a reward for kindness and curiosity, and that perhaps they should GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.
Hey Darin, I received my T-shirt today; thank you very much. I will wear it with pride. My first question is: how much do you think the season will be affected by us having such an early bye? Thanks again for your column, the prayers, and the shirt. Your trusted fan. — Cheryl, Fuquay Varina, NC
You're welcome, Cheryl; we do it for the people. I think the early bye is positive, actually, because I always account for the extended preseason that comes with the Hall of Fame Game. It's not Week 5 of 18; it's more like Week 12 of 25.
How well do you think that Bryce Young will perform this season with all the weapons he has, and finally having a good offensive line? Also, I'm going to the Sunday night game against the Lions, and I was wondering if you had some tips for getting the crowd hyped up. — Seth, Shelby, NC
Based on Week 1, pretty good. We'll see as it goes. As for getting hyped up, bring your own energy with you. That's always the best start. Be the change you want to see in the world. Also, don't confuse the Shelby Golden Lions with the silver and blue ones.
Question for Darin: More of a Subjection We Need A New Defensive Coordinator, I never understood why you kept him from Last Years roller coaster season — Sam, Clayton, NC
This is what I was subjectioned to this week.
I was at the opener game on Sunday. I believed the offense quit at 6 minutes to play. I saw players half-ass running routes, blocking and receivers walk back to the huddle. My question is: Why did the Panthers not try for a field goal with seconds to go? If they were struggling, at least go out with a few more points. It would give the kicker extra confidence after the blocked extra point. Just my 2 cents. — Andrew, Creedmoor, NC
We're big on #selfawareness around here, so I appreciate you understanding the value of this opinion (although two pennies could become collector's items). At a certain point, the goal is to get through the end of the game without getting anyone hurt. The result was not in question.
What happened to Jordan and Jake?? I used to love listening to them. — Gwyn, Concord, NC
Jordan Gross, being the selfish person he is, got a day job working as the offensive line coach at his alma mater, Utah. And that cuts into his podcasting time. He's the worst, that guy.
But because I'd rather light a candle than curse your darkness, allow me to introduce you to The Handoff, with Jonathan Stewart and Delhomme. Less farming talk, but still great content.
I asked Copilot if the Panthers' offense was predictable because they run the same plays over and over again: running back up the gut, no jet sweep, no counter moves, no fake reverses, poor screen game, no quick passes, no check-down receivers. I am not a coach, just a fan, and I've been watching football for 60 years. Can someone ask the offensive coaches to change some of their plays? Copilot agrees with me. — Jerome, Kernersville, NC
This Mailbag believes in the power of actual intelligence rather than the artificial kind. Go ask Copilot to write you a funny joke.
I still miss Cam Newton. When is he coming back? He's still way better than lil' Bryce in loafers. — Matt, Mt. Ulla, NC
Comparison is the thief of joy, Matt. So go enjoy Bryce's best opener of his career. I think Cam's probably done playing, though he is younger than JJ Jansen.
What do you think about the Panthers so far? — Ryker, South Lake Tahoe, CA
I think it's early yet.
Nice shootout there for a bit, but I'll get straight to the point. 59 points and however many yards rushing is downright inexcusable. Respectfully, what the hell was that? — Jake, Candler, NC
One of 17, mostly.