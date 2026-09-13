Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Bears in an opening-week shootout

After Chuba Hubbard tied it at 31 with his second touchdown of the day, the Bears answered with a couple of big-swing plays. A roughing the passer penalty on Derrick Brown set up a 1-yard touchdown run by D'Andre Swift.

The Panthers went for a fourth-down and missed on the next possession, and the Bears responded with a 61-yard touchdown run by Kyle Monangai to push the margin to 45-31.

When Tetairoa McMillan fumbled on the next possession, the Bears were able to extend that edge.

The Panthers also had enough self-inflicted wounds to make a difference. In addition to the drive-extending Brown penalty, he also was offsides to negate a Bobby Brown III interception at the goal line, and the Panthers also had two touchdowns negated by offensive pass interference calls.