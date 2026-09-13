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Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Bears in an opening-week shootout

The Bears won a 59-37 slugfest, pulling away in the second half with a powerful ground game. But the Panthers showed improvement on offense.

Sep 13, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — It's obviously not the way the Panthers wanted to start the season against the Bears.

But it's just as obviously different than the way they've played in their last three openers. ​

The Panthers fell 59-37 to the Bears Sunday in Bank of America Stadium, but it was a shootout throughout the afternoon, before the Bears pulled away on the ground in the second half. It was the most points allowed by the Panthers in franchise history, eclipsing the 52 allowed at Pittsburgh (2018) and at Oakland (2000).

Chicago, one of the most dynamic offenses in the league last season, showed signs of improving on that. The Bears ran for 291 yards and six touchdowns.

That overshadowed the progress the Panthers showed on offense, as Bryce Young and Caleb Williams traded shots in the first half. The two No. 1-overall picks combined for 389 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns — in the first 30 minutes of the game alone.

The Bears led 31-24 at that point, and the 55 combined points tied for the most in a half since 2000.

Young continued to show an improved touch on the deep ball — with a 51-yard touchdown to Jalen Coker. He also found running back Jonathon Brooks in space for a 48-yarder, the kind of explosive play in space they're hoping for from the third-year back.

Young finished the game 23-of-37 for 361 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception (110.3 passer rating). Coker finished with eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

That was a night-and-day difference for Young, who had struggled in three openers, with the Panthers scoring 10 points in each of them. In his three Week 1 games, Young was 51-of-103 for 461 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions for a 44.2 passer rating.

The Panthers didn't score more than 31 in any game last year (hitting that mark against the Rams in the regular season and the playoffs), and it was their most since the 44 they put on the board in Atlanta in the 2024 finale.

The Bears pulled away in the third quarter, doing the damage on the ground. ​

After Chuba Hubbard tied it at 31 with his second touchdown of the day, the Bears answered with a couple of big-swing plays. A roughing the passer penalty on Derrick Brown set up a 1-yard touchdown run by D'Andre Swift.

The Panthers went for a fourth-down and missed on the next possession, and the Bears responded with a 61-yard touchdown run by Kyle Monangai to push the margin to 45-31.

When Tetairoa McMillan fumbled on the next possession, the Bears were able to extend that edge.

The Panthers also had enough self-inflicted wounds to make a difference. In addition to the drive-extending Brown penalty, he also was offsides to negate a Bobby Brown III interception at the goal line, and the Panthers also had two touchdowns negated by offensive pass interference calls.

They finished the game with 11 penalties for 84 yards.

Both defenses recorded a turnover in the first half, with new linebacker Bobby Okereke forcing a fumble that rookie cornerback Will Lee III recovered. The Bears also stole a field goal after a Jimmy Horn Jr. muffed punt.

But the Bears were able to run well early, opening things up for the deep passing game. D'Andre Swift had 67 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone, foreshadowing the rest of the day.

Left guard Damien Lewis left the game briefly in the third quarter, but returned to the game. That allowed waiver-claim Corey Bullock to make his Panthers debut, even if it was for two snaps (he played 13 offensive snaps for the Ravens last year).

Both the Browns (Derrick and Bobby) also had brief visits to the blue medical tent, but returned to the game.

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Hot one

The scoreboard wasn't the only thing smoking.

The official temperature at kickoff was 89 degrees, which tied for the second-hottest home game at Bank of America Stadium (behind the 90-degree 2005 game against the Patriots, a 27-17 Panthers win) and tied for the third-hottest game overall.

The 2003 game at Tampa was 91 at kickoff, and that was a 12-9 overtime win with three blocked kicks.

The Panthers also had canopies over the benches, as they tried to scratch together any bit of shade they could in the first half.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs Bears | September 13, 2026

Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

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