Legend of the Game: Mike Tolbert

Q: As someone who is still in the area, and has done this before, what does it mean for you to hit the Keep Pounding drum and lead the fans in the chant heading into the fourth quarter?

Tolbert: "I would say it is rewarding, just in the simple fact that the work and the energy that I gave the city and this organization is still applicable to who I am and what this city means to me, you know what I'm saying? So to be able to be out there and enjoying that with the fans, . . . once you retire, you don't really get anybody calling your name like that anymore but your kids, you know what I'm saying? So to be out there and, and, and to be able to, to be in that atmosphere again is going to feel great."

Q: The last time we talked, you and your wife were busy in the gym business. Is that still going well, and what do you do to keep yourself busy?

Tolbert: "She does a lot more with it than I do. I kind of keep my nose out of everything. But we're still doing it, still rocking and rolling, man, doing well.