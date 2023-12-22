Legend of the Game: Mike Tolbert

Q: It feels like that was a Mike Tolbert kind of game, with the rain and the wind, because you knew it was going to be about the run. You loved games like that, didn't you?

Tolbert: "I would have loved that one, for sure. That would have been a good time. On a day like that, you know the ball's going to be in your hands, you know you're coming downhill, and you know you're going to get a chance to make a linebacker pay.

"I've played in the rain, the snow, the cold, and yeah, a day like that is a running back, a fullback, and an offensive lineman's dream. That's what you ask for, is just a chance to do nothing but run."

Q: Speaking of running, you're still close with some of your former teammates, aren't you?