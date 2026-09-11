Fit Check Friday: Week 1 vs. Chicago

CHARLOTTE — If something works, stick with it.
The Panthers are going with the blue jerseys and black pants Sunday against the Bears. They'll also wear the black helmets.
They also wore the blue jerseys and black helmets last year against the Falcons in the home opener at Bank of America Stadium (in Week 3), a 30-0 win.
Quarterback Bryce Young ran for a touchdown, and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade had a pick-six that day.
The Panthers are 3-2 all-time in the black-on-blue combination, including the win in Germany in 2024.
Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.
Check out some of the best shots from the Panthers Week 3 game against the Falcons.