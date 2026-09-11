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Fit Check Friday: Week 1 vs. Chicago

Sep 11, 2026 at 11:20 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — If something works, stick with it.

The Panthers are going with the blue jerseys and black pants Sunday against the Bears. They'll also wear the black helmets.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 21, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers)
Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers

They also wore the blue jerseys and black helmets last year against the Falcons in the home opener at Bank of America Stadium (in Week 3), a 30-0 win.

Quarterback Bryce Young ran for a touchdown, and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade had a pick-six that day.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are 3-2 all-time in the black-on-blue combination, including the win in Germany in 2024.

Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.

PHOTOS: Panthers vs Falcons | Game Action Gallery | September 21, 2025

Check out some of the best shots from the Panthers Week 3 game against the Falcons.

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