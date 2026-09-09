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Panthers in the power rankings before Week 1 against the Chicago Bears

Sep 09, 2026 at 01:09 PM
power rankings week 1

CHARLOTTE — The NFL 2026 regular season is upon us, and with it come all the narratives and talk surrounding all 32 teams. Let's take a look at where some of the major sites have the Panthers in initial Week 1 power rankings.

23rd
nfl
NFL.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 18th, Saints 22nd, Falcons 27th

Click here for more from the league's official website.

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espn
ESPN
NFC South: Buccaneers 18th, Saints 25th, Falcons 26th

Click here for more from ESPN.

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cbs
CBS Sports NFL
NFC South: Buccaneers 14th, Saints 24th, Falcons 25th

Click here for more from CBS.

24th
athletic
The Athletic
NFC South: Buccaneers 20th, Saints 22nd, Falcons 26th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

22nd
bleacher report
Bleacher Report
BNFC South: Buccaneers 18th, Saints 20th, Falcons 28th

Click here for more from Bleacher Report.

21st
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Buccaneers 22nd, Saints 24th, Falcons 25th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

20th
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Buccaneers 21st, Saints 22nd, Falcons 25th

Click here for more from SI.

Practice Photos | Week 1 vs. Bears | September 7th, 2026

View photos from the Panthers practice leading up to their game against the Bears.

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